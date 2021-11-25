The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Friday again decried what it described as the prevalence of Gender Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) in work places in Nigeria.

The Congress therefore vowed to pursue the ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 (C190), saying that the ratification of the C190 by the Nigerian government, is the only solution to eradicate such inhumane treatment.

President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, stated this at Labour House, Abuja during the public presentation of Gender-Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) participatory research report.

The report titled: Breaking the Silence: GGender-BasedViolence in Nigeria World of Work,” was done with support from the Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO.

Wabba said, ”The perversity of gender-based violence is that it is mostly an attack against one of the most vulnerable segments of our population — women, Gender-based violence and harassment thus disproportionately affects women and girls.

”For a country that already suffers from a huge gap between opportunities for male and female, it would be developmentally suicidal to allow gender-based violence steal the few available opportunities for our women to thrive and contribute to the development of society.”

He noted that the organised labour understands the challenges of institutionalizing gender rights in the country including the right to freedom from gender-based violence given a domineering culture of patriarchy in Nigerian society

The NLC boss urged Nigerians to continue to promote the importance of a work culture based on mutual respect and the dignity of the human being as a first line defence and precaution against violence and harassment.

He added, ”It also very important to emphasis economic violence which makes women and girls to remain economically dependent on men by preventing them from gainful employment and if they are working, forcing them to hand over their earnings to the men and most times the men dictate the type of work to be done by women, and also control the income as well as resources owned by women.

”This is the reason we must all join hands to eliminate poverty in our country including working poverty. This is the reason we must promote social and industrial instruments such as the national minimum wage which seeks to emplace a minimal buffer against poverty.”

On her part, the Chairperson of NLC National Women Commission, Hajiya Salamatu Aliyu, described as worrisome, Nigeria’s refusal to ratify ILO C190, saying GBVH was adequately covered in international labour standards and treaties.

She listed Argentina, Ecuador, Fiji, Namibia, Somalia, Uruguay and Mauritius as seven countries that have ratified ILO C190.

She said, ”The report being launched today is a milestone achievement in our struggle towards promoting the right of every person to work based on dignity and respect free from any form of violence and harassment.”

”The research finding have revealed the prevalence of GBH thereby breaking the culture and conspiracy of silence as well as denial of gender-based violence in the world of work in Nigeria,” she said.

Also, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, called on trade unions to collaborate with the ministry to formulate a national policy against gender-based violence in the world of work.

Ngige noted that Nigeria Government was working to ratifying the ILO Convention 190 as it would eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work.

The minister also said the research report would ensure increase awareness among workers and the ggeneralpublic.

Also,Senior Program Officer, Solidarity Center AFL-CIO, Nkechi Odinukwe called on Labour to open space for gender-based violence reference centres where survival of of gender-based violence and harassment would report to.

She also said that there was need for public enlightenment of ILO Convention 190 that recognises the right if everyone in workplace free form violence and harassment.