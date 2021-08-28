The National President of the Nigeria Civil Service Union Comrade Chief Lawrence Uchechukwu Amaechi has threathened that Nigerian Workers may embark on sympathy strike if ASUU should make do their strike threat by the end of August because of recalcitrant attitude of federal government to the ASUU demands.

Comrade Amaechi who is also the National Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress was speaking at the opening session of the international Youth Day celebration organized by the Nigeria Civil Service Union held at the conference Hall of the Nigeria Civil Service Union in Abuja.

The National President posited that “if stakeholders are concerned with the future of Nigerian Youths Federal Government should be sensitive enough not to allow another round of ASUU strike as a result of non implementation of memorandum of Action MOA entered into between the Federal inland ASUU on 23rd December 2020 as well as signing agreement relating to the renegotiated lssues of May 2021, ”

Comrade Amaechi said that ” failure on the part of Federal Government to implement the agreement may plunge the Educational sector into another serious crisis as being threathened by ASUU, other workers across the country may not have other option than to embark on sympathy strike and rescue Nigerian youths from the state of hopelessness”

He admonished state governments to equally spared a very strong thought to some state owned universities that are having declining fortunes in terms of infrastructural and Human resources development and financial commitment by these State governments among other topical issues raised by National ASUU leadership.

The National Vice President Nigeria Labour Congress, said that the year 2021 international Youth Day celebration theme Transforming Food System Youth lnnovation for Human and planetary Health” was well chosen to bring to fore the need for the youths across the world and Nigeria in particular to have deeper thought in the diversification of Nigeria economy toward agricultural revolution in Nigeria in practical terms

The labour leader submitted that the Nigeria Civil Service Union as a critical stakeholder in Nigeria project took the bold step to embark on proactive research on how best to mitigate against Youth unemployment in Nigeria, hence, it has become imperative to state unequivocally that government at all levels must show greater sincerity in the agricultural revolution work-plan by putting Youths at the forefront of implementation of agricultural project in practical terms through irrigation and mechanized farming.

Comrade Amaechi further said that the Nigeria Civil Service Union is ready more than ever before to partner with relevant international organizations and Non Governmental Organizations NGOs to advance the cause of Nigerian Youths Women and Gender issues in order to make our society a better place to live.

Comrade Amaechi emphazised that Nigeria Civil Service Union decided to take Youth Day celebration seriously because it took United Nations General Assembly over 34 years ( 1965-1999) before the international organization could pass a resolution accepting the recommendation made by world conference of Ministers responsible for youths in Lisbon and eventual adoption of August 12th annually as international Youth Day celebration.

The National President of Nigeria Civil Service Union, however, submitted that “we are not oblivion that various safety nests of youth intervention Programmes that Federal Government has rolled out for the Youths such as Graduate Youth empowerment programmes among others but government as an institution must begin a sustainable development Programme that will provide long term employment opportunities for Nigeria Youths to reduce youths involvement in criminalities , youth trafficking and social abuses of Youths in all ramifications.

In his remarks, the in coming General Secretary of the Union Comrade Bomoi Mohammed lbraheem was of the opinion that the National leadership of Union will further take critical look at Youth development Programmes that will enjoy sustainability approach for the betterment of Nigerian Youths through partnership with likes mind organizations and commended the national leadership of the Nigeria Civil Service Union for sharing this lofty programmes.