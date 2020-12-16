By Michael Oche,

The Tax Justice and Governance Platform (TJ&GP) has stepped up its campaign for a transparent tax system in Nigeria with an advocacy visit to the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) office.

The TJ&GP platform is made up of trade unions who are affiliated with the Public Service International (PSI) as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The campaign against Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) as well as advocacy for tax justice in Nigeria has recently received support from the American Solidarity Centre Nigeria’s office

Speaking during the visit to WATAF, one of the leaders of the TJ&GP delegation, Chinedu Ebassy, harped on the need for collaborative efforts to further advance tax justice campaign.

Chinedu explained that the platform is expanding its horizon of engagement, with the hope of stepping up the campaign for effective and transparent tax system in Nigeria.

He said, “Our collaboration with other organizations, which we also intend to have with your organization is hinged on how to move this campaign forward.

“Part of the challenges we have with labour union members is their believe that we are campaigning for government to take more money from them. But we believe that your organization has the kind of resources in terms of human resource, can help to package our programs in a more convincing and help to cascade down the tax justice campaign across all level and also ensure that tax money works for the people.”

In his response, WATAF representative, Mr Babatunde Oladapo, commended the tax justice platform, urging them to continue to engage more stakeholders including government agencies on how to address multiple taxation.

He said; “Talking about making more impact in Nigeria, there are organizations you need to be in touch with. There is a well known organization called the Joint Tax Board. It brings together the FIRS and the 36 tax authorities. In Nigeria we have 37 tax authorities. So FIRS is just one tax authority and it is not in any way superior to the others. They are all autonomous. So the Joint Tax Board is the best place to take the fight against tax justice to.

“Also, the journalists are very important in this fight for tax justice because they are the very important tool that is needed to achieve a lot. But the major problem is equipping them with the required knowledge. Because it will be difficult to start writing on what you know nothing about and tax issues are one of such things you cannot just start talking about if you are not trained or equipped with the necessary information. So education on tax issues is very necessary if the fight on tax justice must be won.”