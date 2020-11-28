BY Joseph Chibueze, Andrew Ojiezel |

Organised labour, manufacturers and farmers have continued to express mixed reactions have continued to trailed the recent announcement by the federal government that it will soon reopen the country’s land borders

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, who made the disclosure during a roundtable discussion at the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #26), said that a committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari had done an assessment of the gains of the closure and had recommended the reopening of the borders.

On August 20, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari, had ordered the closure of Nigeria’s land borders with her neighbours to curtail smuggling and strengthen internal security.

While many Nigerians are hailing the decision to reopen the border, with importers and manufacturers heaving a sigh of relief, there are still some Nigerians who are insisting that reopening the land borders at this point in time will only succeed in taking the nation back to the era when all manners of product flow into the country.

All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) warned that it is a delicate decision to take, sating “it can go either way” because reopening the borders has its merits and demerits.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, national president of the association, Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim said, “First of all, we have just ratified the ACFTA agreement which is meant to promote trade between countries in Africa. A number of the countries are boarded by road. If we close the borders, it means that we are negating the tenets of the agreement.

“On the other hand, the farmers now are getting the best out of their efforts. They are getting good value for their produce. If you open the borders, they might lose that because things will come from other countries, and then the farmers would begin to complain.

“But if you look at it critically, people are rejoicing that with the reopening of the borders prices of food items would come down. I don’t even see that happening. In fact, food will be more expensive because the farmers would be moving their produce across the borders to other countries where they would make more money. Remember the value of naira is weak compared to the currencies of other African countries, especially the CFA.

“For instance, in Kano alone we can have about 500 trucks of grains going out of Nigeria. That will create scarcity at home. But having said that, I think it is up to government to decide what they really want. Of course the Customs must be made to do their work, otherwise we would just be moving in circles.”

On its part, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) described planned reopening of borders as a welcome development for both Nigeria and her neighbouring countries.

Secretary-general of the Congress, Comrade Lawal Ozigi, told LEADERSHIP Weekend in a phone interview that the move will help to revive businesses and create more jobs for Nigerians that were laid off because of downturn of businesses based on the border closure and the coronavirus pandemic.

Barrister Ozigi said, “The move by government to reopen our borders will bring back business development and bring people that were laid off their jobs back to their workplaces. It is a good step taking in the right direction because Nigeria cannot be operating in isolation with other countries.

In their views, automobile dealers in the country said they were surprised at the news of the planned reopening of borders, lamenting that with the opening of the land borders, smugglers will continue their smuggling business.

Chairman, Motor Vehicles & Miscellaneous Assembly Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr David Obi advised that having proposed to reopen the borders, government should ensure that checks by the Nigeria Customs Service are stricter, while the officers should be more committed to their jobs.

Obi who is also board member representing MAN at the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) said, “Government should be vigilant. Reopening the borders will not solve the problems. Government should therefore be more organised in controlling the borders.”

On his part, manager, Marketing of Dana Motors Limited, Mr Jimoh Olawale said the auto industry will be worst hit when the borders are reopened.

Olawale who noted that the borders are already porous, pointed out that, the long term effect will be devastating to the auto industry.

He appealed to the government to evaluate and reevaluate the decision.

Olawale who also noted that there has not been a sustainable policy made in the country that lasted for a decade, warned that such steps will make all business owners and even Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) to lose confidence in the system.

He said, “The essence of policy is to see how sustainable and positive impact it will make to businesses and economy. Initially, it was to industrialize the economy, which the auto industry is part of it.

“When the policy was formulated, we had our reservations but at the end of the day, we agreed on the policy in 2014/2015, to get our economy to its feet. However, our reservations were assured that the policy will be sustained”.

Profferring solution, Olawale said, “If there is anything to be done to the policy, it is to bring it into life, identify one or two Grey areas and see how it could be amended. We should not throw it away completely”.

He said that the step even becomes more worrisome coming at a time the auto industry was gasping for breath, having suffered lack of forex, high exchange rate, business uncertainties and the COVID-19 challenges.

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) noted that it was a welcome development and a bold step, saying so far, progress had been made.

MAN president, Engr Mansur Ahmed, said, “MAN is of the view that a review on the status of the border closure is pertinent and in line with the core objective of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) protocol which is premised on liberalisation of intra-regional trade in Africa.

“Since the closure, the Association has conducted a research with its members; the outcome is that some sectors had considerable increase in their productivity, while some sectors recorded sharp decline.

“In particular, the Export Group of the Association clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure as it takes an average of eight weeks for the carriers to ship and truck goods within countries in the same region vis-à-vis trucking through the land border, which takes an average of seven to ten days.

“Furthermore, the increased traffic through our seaport as a result of the closure has increased the perennial congestion at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports leading to greater challenges to exporters and increased demurrages cost and other port levies.

“Some manufacturers who export to neighboring African countries had to close down their export segments due to the border closure which discouraged long-term investments and affected the economy.

“In view of tackling the initial problem hinted by government on the shutting of the land borders, MAN advocates for a holistic approach that will address the root cause of the problem and provide mutually reinforcing solutions rather than a border closure which is not a sustainable solution to the challenge of trade distortions and abuse of economic protocols by neighbouring countries in the region.”

Recommending possible solutions as the directive of land border closure is being lifted, MAN called for establishment of joint border patrols with neighboring countries involving police, customs, immigration, navy and state security services of the countries; investment in new technology that will improve accountability and transparency and enhancing efficiency in the operations of customs services.

It also urged government to strengthen coordination among the regulatory agencies to ensure that they share trade information and timely review trade policies, diplomatically engage the government of Niger and Benin Republic on trade data sharing and ensure that containers in transit to Nigeria are not offloaded into trucks and smuggled into Nigeria, and establish a clear and enforceable legal and regulatory framework with stiffer penalties to deter potential offenders.

Also, supporting the decision by government to reopen the borders, national president, Cowpea/Beans Farmers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Shitu Kabiru Mohammed, said since Nigeria has failed to achieve the aim for which the borders were closed, there was no point still leaving them shut.

He said, “We need to restrategise, you cannot perpetually keep the borders closed when it is not working, people are still smuggling, we are not manufacturing anything especially cars, it is not about assembling, our steel industry is not working, we still import virtually everything.

“If you will allow anybody to cross the border on special concession, you should allow every other person too, there should be no preferential treatment. Let everybody compete.”

On his part, national president of National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), Mr Anibe Achimugu, wondered why the country was in a hurry to reopen the borders.

He noted that it was obvious Nigeria has not achieved the aim of closing the borders in the first place.

He said, “If we have not achieved the aim of closing the borders, as I believe we have not, there is no reason to open it now. If it has also helped in growing our economy, and we are now producing certain things that we were not producing before, then we shouldn’t open it now. It is better for us to sort ourselves out and strengthen our base before we can allow others to come in.

“One of the reasons given for the border closure was to curtail the influx of terrorists and improve our security situation. Has the insecurity improved? We are still experiencing insecurity, so why open the borders now?”

The director-general of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Amb Ayo Olukanni, also commended the plans by the federal government to reopen the nation’s land borders soon.

According to him, the planned reopening of the border would aid trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

He said, “The decision to reopen the land borders is really good news and in line with what NACCIMA has been advocating. As a major economic player in our sub-region, this will also help our image and decision to use trade across our borders, a tool to increase our foreign exchange and Gross Domestic Product.

“At a time of the search for strategic options to work our way out of recession, this is also good news. Also in the context of our ratification of the AfCFTA, this is a step in the right direction and an indication of our readiness to effectively trade under the agreement.”