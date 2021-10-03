The Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, has organised special Christian and Muslim prayer sessions for Nigeria’s unity.

The sessions formed part of the institute’s activities marking Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary were held simultaneously at the institute’s mosque and chapel.

In his lecture at the mosque, Ustaz Suleiman Kasandubu enjoined Muslims to hold fast to unity as commanded by Allah.

While urging Nigerians to recognize God’s favour in their lives, Kasandubu charged them to be united, adding that unity in individuals could be translated to unity in a nation.

Similarly, speaking on the topic, “Unity: the Master Key to Unlimited Progress”, Pastor Samuel Ijeh charged Christians to embrace unity because according to him, any kingdom, country or people that are not united would fall.

He prayed for a more united Nigeria where there would be peace and progress, adding, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

In his remarks, the director general of MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, said the institute had lined up a number of activities to complement the federal government’s independence anniversary programme with a public lecture on Conversation on “Nation- Building: Labour perspective.”