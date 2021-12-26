The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expects food scarcity to worsen in 2022 amidst incessant attacks on farmers across the country.

It also warned the federal government and politicians against increase in prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities.

The president, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in his christmas message said: “2021 would be remembered as the year that Nigerians were confronted with both speculation and the reality of increases in the prices of essential and basic utilities, commodities and services including staple food items, cooking gas, cement and other building materials.”

Expressing his concern on ceaseless attacks on farmers and forced ‘tax’ payment on farmers that dare go to farm, Wabba said: “spate of unrests, banditry, terrorism and kidnap-for-ransom across the length and breadth of Nigeria is a source of sleepless nights for many Nigerians.

“There are genuine concerns of a looming hunger epidemic in 2022 as many farmers were unable to plant and those who planted are required to pay ‘harvest’ security fees to non-state actors who have now carved out autonomous power bases in different parts of Nigeria.”

While commending government for ensuring stable supply of petrol and a few other refined petroleum products, the group was concerned that the proposed petrol price increase do not resonate with the spirit of Christmas.

“Just as government was able to fix the perennial scarcity of refined petroleum products especially petrol during festive seasons such as Christmas, we are also hopeful that Nigeria’s political leadership would be able to find a lasting panacea to the cycle of increases in the prices of refined petroleum products,” he pointed out.

In addition he noted that with a stable price of refined petroleum products, the prices of other commodities will be stable.

Insecurity was also one major headache for Nigerians in 2021.

On his part, TUC president, Comrade Quadri Olaleye commended Nigerians for their steadfastness in serving the Lord, noting that, Nigerians should imbibe the culture of brotherliness.

“It takes kindness to give; and when we are kind to one another there will be no room for evil thoughts. Injustice and criminality have become common sights in our society today.

“The Congress called for rededication to the service of humanity in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasises tolerance, patience, kindness, care for the needy and love for one another, among other virtues,” he stressed.