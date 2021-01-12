The Amalgamated Union Of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has suspended its planned industrial action against the maladministration in Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for two weeks.

AUPCTRE Union led by Comrade Benjamin Anthony said a closed-door meeting was held with the permanent secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment Dr Sani Gwarzo on Monday.

The permanent secretary was able to positively intervened in the crisis leading to the Union shifting the proposed Tuesday strike by 14 days.

Gwarzo also directed the registrar General CAC to maintain the status quo and reverse all actions initiated against the CAC branch Union executive by the management

As a result of this intervention, the union issued a statement shifting the proposed industrial action to the next 14 days within which all contentious issues shall be resolved.

Recalled that the Union, among other issues, accused CAC management of unilaterally restricting staff vacancies against the recommendations of the committee on the commission’s organogram, and particularly expressed disgust at the “unjustified barring of certain categories of staff from writing promotion examination”.

It also accused management of stopping all staff loans, hasty, draconian, and unilateral decision making leadership style, and denial of 2019 promotion arrears to deserving workers.

It also accused management of stopping salaries of workers even before queries were issued, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.