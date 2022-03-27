Organised labour in Niger State has suspended the indefinite strike started about three weeks a go after several days of negotiation with the state government.

Labour in a resolution announced by the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Yakubu Garba and that of the Trade Union Congress TUC Comrade Ibrahim Gana said the strike was suspended effective from Thursday midnight.

The labour leaders revealed that their demands were partially met while negotiations would continue on the outstanding ones.

They disclosed that the government had started payment of gratuities, defrayed parts of the outstanding third party deductions and paid 100 percent of salaries to local government workers for month of February.

ADVERTISEMENT

They however disclosed that negotiations would continue on stoppage of any deductions from local government funds that were permitted by the constitution and strict adherence to the state and local government joint account in line with the amended local government law 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also said the strike was suspended based on the assurance that salaries of local government workers would be treated as first line charge after statutory deductions.

The labour leaders, while recognising the intervention of traditional rulers, forum of imams, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and veterans of labour movement, said based on the strength of the negotiations, the strike was suspended.