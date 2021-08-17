Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has called on federal government to take necessary measures to improve its monetary and fiscal policies to shore up the naira and check the consistent downward slide of the currency.

The president of ASCSN, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, made the call when he briefed journalists yesterday after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Lagos.

He said the need to take necessary measures to improve its monetary and fiscal policies to shore up the naira and check the consistent downward slide of the currency, became necessary based the hardship the policy has brought to the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reading the communiqué signed by both the president and the secretary-general, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, Okon charged the government to redesign the security architecture in the country to tackle rising cases of insecurity in the country.

According to the union, repositioning the nation’s security is central to meeting the aspirations of the citizens so that they could go about their daily activities without fear or hindrances.

Harping on the worrisome state of the naira, Okon said, “The NEC-in-Session equally reflected on the free fall of the naira against the US dollar including other international currencies and the consequent rise in the cost of living which has brought untold hardship to millions of citizens.’’