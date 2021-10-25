Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor’s Degree (BSc.) Parity Bill, recently passed by the National Assembly (NASS).

The union decried what it described as deliberate poor funding of polytechnic education in the country by federal and state governments.

In a communique issued at the end of the quarterly meeting of the union’s general executive council in Abuja, SSANIP national president, Mr Adebanjo Ogunsipe, said expediting action on the bill would be in the interest of growth and development of polytechnic education in the country.

He said, “Council wishes to commend the National Assembly for painstakingly seeing the HND/BSc. dichotomy Bill, to a logical conclusion, while it is currently before the president of the country, awaiting his assent.”

He described the non-payment of salaries of some state polytechnics workers as “insensitive”, adding that they were unhappy with the persistent refusal of many state governments to implement the new minimum wage.

Ogunsipe identified some of the polytechnics that were being owed salaries, to include Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo (11 months’ unpaid salaries) and the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Osun (30 months’ unpaid half salaries).

ADVERTISEMENT

He further listed the others as the College of Technology, Esa-Oke in Osun (30 months unpaid half salaries) and Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Abia (28 months’ unpaid salaries), among others.

“Council-in-session, for the umpteenth time, wished to express her displeasure at the unrepentant and seeming deliberate poor funding of polytechnic education by some state governments in the country,” he said.