BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos, ISAIAH BENJAMIN & AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Aviation unions under the aegis of National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and other affiliate labour bodies are set to shut down the Kaduna Airport and other sectors in the state from Monday in compliance with the strike action declared in Kaduna by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

In a letter dated May 14, 2021 to the managing director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) copied to the Kaduna branch chairman/secretariat of NUATE, ANAP and NAAPE, the unions said they would proceed on the industrial action from midnight of Sunday, May 16, 2021 to midnight of Friday, May 21, 2021.

In the letter titled; “Notice of Strike Action At Kaduna Airport,” jointly signed by the general secretary, NUATE, Comrade Ocheme Aba; secretary general, ANAP, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu and deputy general secretary, NAAPE, Comrade Umoh Ofonime, the unions said the notice of the strike was to allow FAAN secure the assets at the Kaduna Airport.

“Accordingly, all workers at the Kaduna Airport have been directed to withdraw all services at the airport within the stipulated period. In effect, there will be no operations of any kind into, at or out of, the airport within the period.

“This information is provided to enable your management take steps to safeguard valuable property within the airport vicinity during the period of the industrial action.”

In a separate letter to the Kaduna branch chairman/secretariat of NUATE, ANAP and NAAPE, the union leaders said the strike action was due to anti-labour practices of the Kaduna State government.

“As you are all aware, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a strike action against the Kaduna State government over numerous anti-labour practices perpetrated against public servants in the state.

“Our unions, being affiliates of the NLC, are part of the decision and are in support of the action against the Kaduna State government. In this regard, our participation in the planned shutdown of Kaduna State is hereby affirmed.

“This action shall be fully carried out unless otherwise directed by the NLC. And all workers are enjoined to fully comply as no form of sabotage will be tolerated,” the letter said.

Other workers including members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have been directed to ensure total black out. This was contained in a circular by the general secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero.

In the circular, he advised the workers to liaise with other states or regions through which Kaduna could be back-fed to ensure that there is no supply of electricity to the state.

“Any station or oficer whose unit is found wanting, the chapter or state council will be sanctioned for anti-union activities,” Mr Ajaero warned.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government has vowed to take necessary action against any civil servant in the state who complies with the directive of the NLC to join the strike over the sack of 4000 workers in the state.

In a circular issued to civil servants in all arms of government, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDGs) signed by the permanent secretary (Establishment) Amina S. Abdullahi for the Head of Service, the government ordered heads to ensure that registers are opened for workers to sign.

The circular added that any civil servant who fails to report for work and sign the register would be sanctioned appropriately.

In another development, the management of Kaduna Electric appealed for an amicable resolution of the impasse.

In a statement issued by the management, it said it was keenly observing the ongoing negotiations between the government and the NLC to avert the shutdown of the state.

“As key stakeholders, we are deeply concerned and hope that the talks will yield positive outcomes that will guarantee no one suffers unduly in the event of a strike action,” the company said.

The government said it had notified security agencies about the planned strike and necessary steps would be taken to thwart what it termed the violent intent of the organisers.

It said some trade unionists planned to recruit hoodlums, including from other states, to destroy facilities and create mayhem under the pretext of engaging in strike action.

Speaking at a news conference in Kaduna, the commissioner for local government affairs, Malam Jafaru Sani, reminded the unionists that the ban on public processions was still in force.

He vowed that the state government would protect its facilities and the right of its staff to access and work in their offices, saying it was unlawful for anyone to try to deny them access or exit.

The commissioner reiterated that the government was not elected to devote most public funds to paying government workers and treat that as its defining governance mission, to the detriment of developing the state and its people.

Noting that Kaduna was the first to start paying the new minimum wage, the the commissioner argued that the government would not continue ‘’spending 84% to 96% of its FAAC receipts on salaries and personnel costs as had been the experience of the state since October 2020.

