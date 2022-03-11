Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday vowed to retire all selfish politicians, especially those who will campaign without commitment to any manifesto in 2023.

The congress said 2023 remains a year to retire politicians who see politics as an end and not a means to serve the ordinary people Nigerians.

In a speech he delivered at the 2022 Trade Union Congress (TUC) Political Conference, NLC national president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said 2023 is the year for workers, professionals, market women and men and our youths to organise and mobilise their colleagues to vote out unserious and ‘professional” politicians.

Wabba said, “This is the reason the Nigeria Labour Congress arising from its well-attended peace and security conference in April 2021 and the Social Protection Roundtable in September 2021 has been able to distil salient issues that matter to Nigerian workers and people and has consolidated them into a Charter of Demands.

“2023 is the year to retire all professional politicians who campaign without commitment to any manifesto. 2023 is the year to retire professional politicians who see politics as an end and not a means to serve the ordinary people of our country. 2023 is the year for workers, professionals, market women and men and our youths to organise and mobilise their colleagues to do the needful – which is to use our permanent voter cards to send professional politicians to their permanent retirement. 2023 is the year that political campaigns will be on the basis of clearly defined manifesto which must resonate with the demands of Nigerian workers and people,” he said.

