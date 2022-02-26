The continued collapse of buildings in Nigeria is being blamed on lack of appropriate mapping and surveying.

In November last year, a 21-storey building on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos State, collapsed and in the beginning of 2022 another building under construction collapsed on Saturday in Yaba, Lagos collapsed.

Speaking on the issue of building collapse, the minister of state for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, emphasised the need for competent artisans in the real estate sector as one of the ways of preventing building collapse in the country.

The minister made this attribution while speaking to members of the Construction Skills Training and Empowerment Project (C- STEMP) led by a former minister of htate for health, Arc. Gabriel Yakubu Aduku paid a visit to Abuja.

According to the minister “We all know that one of the reasons for building collapse in this country is attributable to the prevalence of the use of unskilled artisans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He praised the effort of C-STEMP in coming up with an initiative to fill what he described as a huge gap in the built environment and promised to support them.” It has been a huge gap in our industry, the construction industry like we all know requires skilled workers. I want to assure the delegation today that they should see us as their partner.”

On the request by the delegation for the reconstitution of the Board of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria, CORBON, the Minister promised to discuss with the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and expressed confidence that it would be treated with priority attention.

Accordingly, Sambo reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to completing the affordable housing development scheme in Gwagwalada, Abuja. Disclosing that funding would be made accessible to subscribers through the Federal Mortgage of Nigeria.

Describing the construction industry as large employer of labour, Sambo said, “millions of Nigerians will be able to put food on their tables if we have a vibrant construction industry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking on the cause of building collapse in the country the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Abduganiyu Adebomehin attributed to lack of appropriate mapping and surveying practices which contribute to the recent spate of building collapse witnessed across the country.

He stated that many recorded cases of building collapse would have been averted if proper surveying and mapping were done.

“We have been hearing of collapsed buildings, bridges and so on, many of these mishaps were as a result of some form of deformation and alignment that could have been dealt with ab initio with surveying,” he stated.

Adebomehin noted all buildings above five storeys should be monitored with guidelines that must be religiously followed.

“All super-structures should be monitored. Any buildings that are more than five storeys are supposed to be monitored and the guidelines on their maintenance should be strictly followed,” he stated.

This came as he announced that the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation had procured a Ground Penetrating Radar System to help in determining infrastructures under the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OSGOF boss said the GPRS would assist during evacuation works to avoid destruction of things underneath the ground.

Adebomehin further noted that OSGOF was working in collaboration with Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure the protection of the country’s territory, promote security network and discourage illegality in the activities of surveying and mapping.

This, he said, was in order to maximise economic gains and boost Internally Generated Revenue for the Federal Government in the face of contending demands by various sectors of the economy.

He also assured that the agency would ensure that geospatial data and other products and services were accessible to consumers and other end-users across the world.

Adebomehin noted that the weather station and the data centre newly established by OSGOF would enhance productivity and enable the office to discharge its duties by meeting its obligations to the government and Nigerians.

The director general of the organisation, Anthony A Okwa, FNIOB informed the Honourable Minister that C- STEMP was spurred by the Construction Ideas Fund (CIF) initiated in 2013 by Growth and Empowerment Scheme and the DFID to address the challenge of severe shortage of skilled manpower in the Real Estate sector of the country.

He explained that C-STEMP which has the objective of breaking the paradox of high unemployment and poverty in the midst of severe shortage of skilled manpower in the construction industry, is the pioneer Construction Skills Training provider approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Accordingly, Okwa further said that the Organisation had embarked on several training programmes at home and abroad to boost the supply of competent artisans and craftsmen.

He revealed that C- STEMP is currently working with The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria, (CORBON) and the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) National Skills Qualification, NSQ, Framework through the provision of induction, training and assessment of practicing artisans towards attainment of competence certification in line with National Occupational Standards for construction trade.

The director general also extended invitation to the Honourable Minister of State to attend the year 2022 edition of the Construction Artisans Award scheduled to hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja between 28 – 29 of March, 2022.