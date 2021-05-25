Director General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, has described the non-adherence to Executive Order 10 which is autonomy for state legislature and judiciary as democratic mutiny.

He disclosed this yesterday in an interaction with journalists in Abuja to mark his second year in office.

According to him, while executive orders are aberrations in a democracy, it has become necessary for some organs of government that are fond of negligence.

He said, “With due respect, we have been under the military than a civilian government. We are still evolving. Executive Order should not be part of democracy.

“Since certain organs of government don’t want to do what should be done, we have to resort to use of Executive Order. Governors have turned themselves to gods. They don’t want to submit themselves to the authority.

“You can’t get the dividends of democracy if other arms of Government are denied of their rights and privileges.

“The parliament is the most important organ of government. If the parliament is sabotaged, we have killed democracy. Governors not adhering to Order 10 which is autonomy for State Legislature and Judiciary amounts to democratic mutiny.

He also dismissed insinuations that Nigerian federal lawmakers are corrupt, saying the misconception has to change.

“The impression is that an average Nigerian lawmaker is corrupt. But is that statement real? I don’t believe that the conclusion is right. One of the reasons that informed that impression was the issue of budgeting.

“When you say that our National Assembly is taking the chunk of our national budget, what is the percentage for our parliament? If the larger chunk goes to the executive, why are we not talking about that? Why focus on the National Assembly? Setting the Nigerian people against the National Assembly will endanger democracy and the nation.

“For instance, a Minister sits on a budget of about N500 billion. No Nigerian is talking about that. But they focus on the National Assembly. There is a misconception about the National Assembly. We need to change this,” he added.