A 38-year-old housewife, Hafsat Muazu, on Monday prayed a Shari’a Court at Rigasa, Kaduna, to dissolve her 19-year-old marriage to Ishaku Aliyu, over lack of food.

The mother of eight children and resident of Rigasa area said that she had been patient with her estranged husband for a while because of the eight children they had.

Muazu, however, said that she was running out of patience, as the defendant was disrespecting her.

Aliyu denied the allegation by the complainant, describing it as untrue.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, asked the complainant if she had any witnesses and she answered in the affirmative.

Abubakar-Tureta adjourned the case to Feb. 11 to enable the complainant to present her witnesses. (NAN)