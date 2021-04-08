ADVERTISEMENT

BY: PATRICK OCHOGA, BENIN CITY

Edo State government has threatened to shutdown the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ by 12 noon on Thursday over refusal of the Federal Government to support the State with fund as promised.

This was disclosed by Musa Ebomhiana, a project manager of the Media and Communication Committee for the Games.

He said the decision was taken after an emergency meeting of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) under the headship of the state deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“You can quote me, we just finished from an emergency meeting of the LOC as l speak with you and we have decided to shutdown the Festival by 12 noon Tomorrow (Thursday).

“The federal government has renege their promise of assisting the State with fund and for that, we are closing the Festival,” he

stated.

Recall that the host state had solicited support from the federal government if they are to play host to the other states of the federation.