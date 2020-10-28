Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio yesterday, expressed fear that it may be difficult to realise President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision for the Niger Delta region due to paucity of funds. Akpabio, who spoke at the 2021 budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, lamented the dwindling budgetary allocations and releases to the interventionist ministry over the years. The minister, therefore, solicited the assistance of the Senate Committee in jerking up the ministry’s budgetary allocation, as paucity of funds was responsible for a plethora of abandoned and uncompleted projects in the region.

According to Akpabio, the total sum of N26,592,560,900,400 proposed for the ministry of Niger Delta for 2021”is considered meagre and significantly inadequate in the face of the mandate and goals of the ministry to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta region.”

“The capital estimate reveals that the sum of N15,000,000,000 out of N19,533,720,033 for capital infrastructure project was allocated to the East-West Road (Sections I- IV) alone, on the order of Mr. President. This leaves N4,533,720,033 for the other infrastructural projects,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akpabio explained that gross inadequate funding led to derailment of the programmes of engagement of youths and women of the region, reduced training for knowledge acquisition, poor performance and protracted delay in project delivery and intermittent disruption by youths, who chased away contractors from sites.

Soliciting the assistance of the committee, the minister said, “Mr. chairman, distinguished members, arising from the dwindling budgetary allocation and the increasing level of outstanding liabilities, we wish to solicit additional funding to enable the ministry deliver on Mr. President’s mandate for the Niger Delta region.”

A total budgetary proposal of the sum of N26,592,560,040 was allocated to the ministry, comprising of N1,443,111,339 for personnel, N877,089,120 for overhead and N24,272,359,581 for capital. Giving a breakdown of the 2020 budget performance, the minister said that, “A total sum of N23.45bn was approved as 2020 appropriation after the national budget was amended due to the effect of COVID -19 pandemic.

BODE GBADEBO AND EMAMEH GABRIEL,