By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Golden Eaglets striker, Abba Bichi, identified lack of proper grassroots developmental programmes as affecting the performance of the country’s national football teams.

Bichi, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports, implored the federal government and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to revamp the country’s football sector to international best standards.

He attributed the national team coaches over depended on foreign breeds players to due lack of effective grassroots developmental programmes.

“The structure of grassroots development in Nigeria needs urgent attention compared to what is obtainable in European countries. The government needs to pay more attention to the upcoming footballers because they are the future stars.”

“The lack of a proper grassroots developmental program is even affecting our national team because the coaches prefer foreign players to local based players,” he said.

The teenage star is however confident that the Super Eagles will beat Sierra Leone in today’s Africa cup of Nations qualifying match in Freetown.