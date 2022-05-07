What is your assessment of your party, the APC, seven years down the line?

In terms of the journey so far, I would not say they have earned the trust and confidence of Nigerians. However, I can say that there have been a few highs. The few highs could be seen in the area of infrastructure. President Muhammadu Buhari has recorded significant milestones on road infrastructure. One of such milestones is the soon to be completed Second Niger Bridge. You know the PDP started the project and so far, we have been able to take it to a near completion level. No doubt, by October this year, it is likely to be commissioned. Apart from the Second Niger Bridge, APC has done remarkably well on road infrastructure.

Basically speaking, there are some areas our party has done well, and there are also areas it has not done well. The APC came on the back of three cardinal agenda- rebuilding the economy, fighting corruption and tackling insecurity. While I could say the government has done the best it could, it is yet to meet the expectations of Nigeria based on the three mantras of improving the economy fighting corruption and tackling insecurity.

Economy, as you are aware, is not in a good shape yet; the security of the country is still facing a big challenge arising from Boko Haram, armed banditry, killer herdsmen and kidnappings. The government has done its best to contain them but it is still work in progress. Corruption is still a big challenge. However, the government is doing its best to curb it. I would like Nigerians to know that a country that is corrupt cannot develop. So, seven years later, I will say that it is not yet uhuru.

One major criticism of the APC administration is that of its inability or outright failure, if you like, to manage the country’s diversity. Do you agree with this?

I agree with you completely. A renowned leadership guru, John C. Maxwell says that “Without involvement, there can be no commitment”. One sore point that I have observed for seven years now is the lack of inclusiveness. One of the mistakes that is often made is the exclusion of some regions from governance. For me, there should be total inclusion, not exclusion. Good governance is about inclusion, carrying everybody along. For instance, the South East, when it comes to appointment, the region has been aggrieved. The resultant or cumulative effect of this is the separatist movement we are witnessing today. If they have been carried along, I do not think there would even be a separatist movement. So in that area, I do not think we have done well as a party.

And this should be a wakeup call for leadership in the future that they should carry everybody along, and involve everybody in order to achieve the three Ps of leadership which is peace, progress and prosperity. And you can call it the three Ps of leadership, because without peace there can be no progress, without progress there can be no prosperity.

There have been criticisms against the whopping N100 million APC is charging for its nomination form, which many insist does not allow for equal participation. What is your position on this?

For me it is outrageous. That is the truth. It is outrageous. It is too much. We are a progressive party, and so, our nomination fee ought to be lower than that of the PDP. So for me, there is no justification at all. I’m a progressive democrat. I’m not just a democrat, but a progressive democrat. I do not subscribe to the huge nomination fee. It is outrageous, and it should not have been so. It is not encouraging at all.

And we are a party promoting the ‘”not too young to run” which is about carrying the youths along. So where do you expect the youths to cough out fifty (50) million from if they are to run for the governorship? For me, it is not fair. As a progressive party, we should also be progressive minded.

What is your take on a consensus arrangement for producing a presidential candidate of your party ahead of 2023?

You know as a technocrat, as a bureaucrat who has held so many top positions during my time with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, there are two ways by which decisions are taken at every meeting: either by consensus or through the majority vote. Consensus means everybody agrees, but where everybody does not agree, put it to vote. So that is one of the ways by which decisions are taken. You use consensus if everybody agrees, whereby everybody does not agree, then you put it to vote, direct or indirect primaries. It is the constitutional right of anybody to want to run, to aspire as a Nigerian. But they need to apply the formula we adopted for Cross River State in the run up to the 2015 governorship primary that produced me as the APC governorship candidate. For me it is the best formula which I recommend for the leadership selection process in Nigeria. What is this formula? It is the formula of wisdom, maturity and understanding. But I am not seeing that.

In 2015 when there was so much scepticism about the APC in Cross River State, you threw your hat into the ring by flying the party’s governorship flag which you eventually lost. What has been your lot since then?

It is sad indeed to say I was abandoned and forsaken. There is no reward system in our party. Those who just jumped into the party from nowhere, who didn’t sacrifice like I sacrificed, were offered juicy appointments. I made a huge sacrifice for our party. The party leadership, for me, was responsible for the neglect. I hold the party and the President responsible. Not the people that came and grabbed these positions. I do not blame those who came and grabbed it. It is our party and the President, our leader who allowed it. So I hold the President and our party responsible for the treatment I received. The party has been unjust and unfair to me. I left my lucrative and juicy job at NNPC five years to retirement to come and run for governorship. By God’s grace I won my primary landslide, took the party to all the 196 wards, to all the palaces, and interest groups. I lost to Governor Ben Ayade, only for me to be treated in such an unfair manner. It should never have happened that way.

I have been told several times that this sort of thing does not happen in PDP. The party ought to have recognized the enormous sacrifice I made, and ought to have done for me what was done for my counterparts in Rivers State. Dakuku Peterside was rewarded with a DG NIMASA, Umana Umana of Akwa Ibom State was also rewarded with an MD of a parastatal. He is still an MD till today. So why should my case be different? Was it because I was from Cross River or what? It was the party and the leadership that I held responsible, I still cannot blame those who came in and took what should have come to me.

Ahead of 2023, what next for Anthony Odey Ochicha?

Though I have not declared, I intend to run for the Senate. We had a meeting with our state chairman of our party in Calabar, with a view to coming up with a consensus candidate. So that is what I have in mind if I am given the opportunity to serve as a senator. In line with our zoning arrangement, it will not be fair for anybody to aspire from the Northern Senatorial District to run for the governorship of the state in 2023.