The founder/president of a non-governmental organisation known as Moral Values and Ethics support Foundation (MoVES), Pat O. J. Oseh, has said lack of moral education is responsible for moral decadence in societal values plaguing the country.

She stated this in Gwagwalada when she paid a scheduled visit to the council chairman and Abuja ALGON chairman, Hon Adamu Mustapha, in preparation for MoVES’ incoming Moral Values and Ethics School Club which is slated to be launched on September 23 in Abuja.

According to the founder, moral and ethical values must be made compulsory in elementary levels for all pupils across the country in order to save the future of the children and the country.

She added: “They are full of energy, exuberance and curiosity about life and the environment at this stage of their lives.

“These attributes make them vulnerable to social ills and vices because, it is a period of uncertainty, doubts and exploration and even period of self exploration and identification.

“Its time we focus more of our attentions on the moral training of the children in school in order to forestall future moral decadence in our society”.

The founder appealed to the government at all level as well as teachers and parents to be vigilant and be dictated to the moral upbringing of pupils in school for better tomorrow.

The council chairman, Hon Mustapha, expressed his excitement about MoVES Foundation and contributions to mortal development in the country. He also commended the founder for her selfless service in redeeming the lost values in our society.

He promised that the council would give its maximum support to the activities of the foundation, saying moral value club in schools is very important and he advised the founder to make it a national club and not just a club in the FCT.