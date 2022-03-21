Operators of Power Generation Companies (GenCos) under the aegis of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) have faulted recent claims by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Plc, (NBET) that only five Gencos have active power purchase agreements, (PPAs) describing such as a serious threat to the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, (NESI), in particular and the sector in general.

Executive secretary, APGC, Dr. Joy Ogaji, stated over the weekend, also also denied claims that it plans to keep the country in darkness except federal government paid N1.6 trillion debts.

She noted that the absence of PPAs as claimed by NBET entails that Gencos are exposed to the vagaries in the downstream electricity market:

“The fact that NBET claims that they have only five active PPAs entails that most of the power plants do not have power purchase agreements (PPAs). “This situation is a scary scenario for any investor as no guarantee of any sort is in place to assure any form of return on investments,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She, however, disclaimed reports in some online media that quoted the Gencos operators insisting that the Federal Government most pay the over N1.6 trillion owned her members since 2013, hence total blackout across the country.

Dr. Ogaji had at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, March 13, 2022 explained the critical challenges facing the Gencos. She noted that a situation where the energy dispatched by the power generators was used as an index for power generation capacity is detrimental to their survival.

Speaking on the negative implication of the debt situation, She said, “We are currently owed N1.644 trillion. One of the reasons that the power plants are down is due to inefficient management of the grid.”

The Gencos, She said have exhausted all their borrowing sources, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had reportedly warned the banks to desist from lending money to them.

“If you give us gas, provide forex to carry out maintenance. I have told you most of the units are down and they need money to fix them.

“Give us enough money to pay our gas suppliers because it is pre-payment. But for power, it is take and pay later. There is no way that this misalignment will help us.”

Ogaji stated that the association have never threatened to deliberately put the nation into darkness as reported by the online media.

Ogaji reiterated that “GENCOs are committed investors with patriotic zeal. We commensurate with Nigerians on current situation as we are not exempted from it.

“All we plead for is an enabling environment for business capable of attracting more investment into the power sector strive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasizing the key role of PPAs in ensuring stability in electricity industry, Dr. Ogaji said the assumption that Gencos are asking to be paid for electricity generation capacity instead of the actual power consumption is unethical.

Many Nigerians, she said, have asked endless questions on why they pay for capacity for power we did not consume.

“We have thought it wise to explain to Nigerians in a way it will be understood. Capacity Charges are fees you pay to ensure that the electricity you might use, is there for you when you need to use it. Capacity payments are global norms in the electricity supply industry and play critical roles in enabling the GenCos to optimize their power generation capacities, making such capacities available when called upon.

“In every Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), nominated capacity, metered energy, and deemed capacity are among the must-occur events, she said