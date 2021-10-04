Oladipupo, the first son of the late legal luminary, Chief Fedrick Rotimi Williams, is dead.

Ladi, as he was fondly called, was said to have died from complications due to COVID-19.

It was also gathered that Ladi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), passed away yesterday at 3 am at an isolation centre in St Nicholas Hospital, Lagos.

His demise was confirmed by his son, Kunle, who said, “My father passed away this morning from COVID despite being double vaccinated with Oxford AstraZeneca.”

Ladi’s younger brother, Chief Kayode Rotimi-Williams, also confirmed the incident, saying, “I just lost my elder brother, Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams (aged 74+) to Coronavirus. He passed on at 3 am this morning (sic).”

Ladi was called to the Nigerian bar about 48 years ago and became a SAN in 1995.

Ladi and his father (late Fredrick Rotimi) were the first father and son to become Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Until his death, Ladi was the principal/founding partner of Chief Ladi Rotimi-Williams’ Chambers.

He was appointed as a member to the Constitutional Drafting Committee in 1988. He was also appointed a director of the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA).

Meanwhile, the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has said the death of Ladi Williams left him devastated.

Akpata said his death is a personal loss to him and his family, noting that the deceased was a mentor and big brother to many of them.

According to him, Chief Ladi was an alumnus of King’s College like him too, adding that he was a great man who did very well in his craft.

He said, “I am totally devastated by the news. Chief Williams was a big brother and mentor to many of us. Apart from that, he was an alumnus of King’s College just like me.”

It is a personal loss for me and my family. He was a great guy. He was a very nice person. As a lawyer, he did very well in his craft.”

“I wish the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.