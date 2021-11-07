The Lady Section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, at the weekend joined millions of well-wishers to celebrate the former FCT SWAN chairman and a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Kayode Adeniyi, on his birthday which fell on November 6.

Lady Captain of the club, Maryrose Richard-Obioha, eulogised Mr Adeniyi for his reportorial contribution to the club and Lady Section in particular.

“Every Lady Captain since the year 2000 has benefited immensely from this man. He is always with us. There is no time we asked for coverage that Kayode will not obliged us. Thank you, Kayode, for all you have done for this club.

“You are a great man, passionate about your work and also tolerate us. We will forever associate with you. On my behalf and the entire Lady Section, I want to say happy birthday to you and many more in good health,” she stated.

Former lady captain of the club and winner of the 2021 Past Lady Captains Cup, Christie Adejoh, dedicated the trophy to the celebrant, saying: “I’m happy to win the maiden edition of this championship on your birthday. I remembered how you supported my administration in 2005 with coverage of all my events. I truly appreciate your support to me that time and now. Thank you Kayode and many happy returns to you.”

The Competition Secretary, Lizzy Asomugha, also showers encomium on Kayode, describing him as our man in the Lady Section.

ADVERTISEMENT

While thanking the Lady Captain Maryrose Richard-Obioha, her predecessors and the entire Lady Section, the Celebrants, Kayode Adeniyi, said he has been with the club since 2000.

He thanked the present administration of the Lady Section for recognising his reportorial duties for the section and the club. He promised to continue projecting the activities of the club to the entire world.

Adeniyi also thanked the Nigerian Television Authority for giving him the opportunity to cover the activities of the club since 2000 to date.