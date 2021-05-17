Lafarge Africa Plc has restated its commitment to enhance customers’ value by celebrating high performing clients and trade partners.

The company, in appreciating its customers, rewarded its top volume customers for the excellent performance recorded in 2020 by awarding them with cars, trucks and cash prizes. The Customer Appreciation Awards which held recently across the regions, celebrated customers who distribute Lafarge Africa’s range of products from Ewekoro and Sagamu in the South West, Ashaka in the North East as well as Mfamosing, in the Southern part of Nigeria.

The Star prize of a 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was presented to the National Volume Award Winner, Global Synco Enterprises while Ubotex Nig and C.C. Umeh were both presented with a Toyota Landcruiser Prado as the second and third place National Volume award winners.

Other winners include; Alh. Umaru Kafiyel who emerged the Regional Award Winner (North) was awarded a Hyundai Tucson while second Place Regional Award Winner (North), Mai-Iyale Nig. Ltd received a Hyundai Creta. In the West, Raflym Nigeria Limited emerged the regional winner and got a Hyundia Tucson, while second Place Regional Winner got a Hyundia Creta Beyond the star prices to the national and regional champions, cheques of varying sums were presented to customers in other categories for their sales performance for 2020.

While lauding the efforts of the customers and distributors for ensuring that Lafarge Africa’s range of cement products remain the preferred cement in the country, commercial director, Gbenga Onimowo, said: “Our partners are the bedrock of our business and our success story would not have been possible without our Channel and Trade Partners and Customers, who work tirelessly to ensure that the product gets to our final consumers throughout the country.”

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the National Volume Award Winner and managing director, Global Synco West Africa Limited, Prince Sunny Nwodo, thanked Lafarge Africa for the recognition and reaffirmed their commitment to support the growth initiatives of the company.