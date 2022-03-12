Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the payment of N16.11 billion to its shareholders as the final dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

According to the announcement published by the cement manufacturer on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Lafarge is expected to pay a dividend of N1.00 per share for all the outstanding 16.108 billion ordinary shares of the company. The final dividend payable from the pioneer reserve, will be paid to shareholders whose names are registered in the register of members as at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, at the 345th meeting of the board of directors of the company held on October 27, 2021, a resolution on interim gross dividend of N1.00 was proposed, deliberated upon and duly passed on every ordinary share in issue amounting to N16.11 billion, payable from the pioneer profits. This brings the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders to N32.22 billion, representing N2.00 per share under the period review.

Revenue of the company or net sales rose by 27.1 per cent to N293.086 billion in 2021 as against N230.573 billion in 2020. Cost of sales amounted to N150.506 billion in 2021 from N121.717 billion in 2020, while gross profit rose to N142.581 billion, higher than N108.856 billion recorded in 2020.

Profit after tax for the year stood at N51.004 billion from N30.842 billion, while earnings per share went up from N1.91 in 2020 to N3.17 in 2021.

The company’s total assets closed the year 2021 at N526.838 billion compared to N507.214 billion in 2020. The company recorded robust free cash flow after lease of N43.4 billion and also strengthened its balance sheet with net cash position of N 26.8 billion.

The CEO of Lafarge Africa, Khaled El Dokani, stated that, “our 2021 performance showed significant improvement, with net sales of 27.1 per cent growth, recurring EBIT of 42.6 per cent and net income of 65.4 per cent increase, compared to full year 2020 results.

“We are equally pleased with the progress we are making on sustainability our use of affordable clean energy and agro-ecology footprint are in accordance with our net zero pledge journey.”

On 2022 outlook, El Dokani said: “good demand momentum expected in 2022. We will continue to maximize volume opportunities across our markets and actively manage our costs and we will consolidate our efforts on sustainability.”

