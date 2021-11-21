Lafarge Africa Plc has reiterated its commitment to best practices and safety within the Supply Chain ecosystem.

The company made this known at its two-day capacity-building event, called ‘the Transporters’ Summit’, for the independent transport partners who distribute its products across the country.

Speaking at the event, the country CEO of Lafarge Africa, Khaled El-Dokani, noted that the annual summit is a platform for transport businesses working with Lafarge to improve their operations by getting acquainted with new developments that drive efficiency, support best practices and profitability, while improving logistics safety within the sector.

He encouraged transporters to take maximum advantage of the two-day learning by rigorously applying the lessons and insights shared at the summit to their operations.

El-Dokani said: “we organised this event out of enlightened interest. As you know, operational excellence and innovation are key principles that guide all we do at Lafarge. We will become more innovative and more efficient as a company if we provide a platform for key partners such as yourselves to learn about and assimilate cutting-edge developments in logistics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The CFO and Supply Chain director, Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said: “as an organisation, our commitment to Sustainability is unwavering. Very recently, we announced our acquisition of 52 NLNG fuelled trucks to again reaffirm our commitment to affordable and clean energy (SDG7). It is a significant achievement, powered by a committed team towards achieving our organizational objectives.”

The Country head of Logistics, Osazemen Oluwatoyin Aghatise thanked the transporters for their partnership and commitment and underscored the importance of ensuring safety in Logistics.