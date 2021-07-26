Lafarge Africa Plc has reaffirmed its commitment towards affordable and clean energy (SDG7), through the launch of a new set of 52 natural gas-fueled trucks.

The implementation of the natural gas powered trucks in partnership with Ecologique will improve environmental performance as LNG generates 30 per cent less carbon dioxide than fuel oil and 45 per cent less than coal.

The combustion of natural gas dissipates much more quickly in the air, leaving no particles or residue. Data from the energy information administration shows that since 2006, increased use of natural gas has driven carbon dioxide savings. Undoubtedly, natural gas plays a great role in reducing CO2 emissions globally.

Speaking at the launch of the trucks, country chief executive officer of Lafarge Africa, Mr Khaled El Dokani, reiterated that Lafarge Africa is a high-performance driven organisation moving in the direction of sustainability which is at the core of its operational strategy.

“Lafarge Africa is fully aligned with our group’s vision of building progress for people and the planet and the deployment of the natural gas trucks further takes the organisation closer to the attainment of a net zero carbon emission ambition and five other Sustainable Development Goals – SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 15 (Life on land) and SDG 17 (Partnership for the goals)” he explained.

The chief financial officer, Mr Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, also emphasised that, “this initiative is enabling sustainable distribution that is smarter and eco-friendly and it is our assurance that our products will reach the end-users in a safer manner. This initiative is a game changer to our bottom line and entire operation as our focus is to achieve a 28 per cent reduction in overall operating cost as well as significant reduction in air pollution (exhaust gases) among others.”

The director of Communications, public affairs and sustainability of Lafarge Africa, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, remarked that “this initiative impacts the ecosystem on different fronts: It is in sync with our net zero ambitions at the group, in line with the targets set with the science-based targets initiative (SBTI) responding to a global call to action, creating net negative emissions by 2050. This is in addition to supporting our goal of increasing waste-derived fuels in production to reach 37 per cent.”

According to the project lead, country head of logistics operations, Osaze Aghatise, the 50 natural gas trucks launch is an important milestone in its logistics strategy of moving towards a greener and sustainable transportation.

“Our ambition is to inject additional natural gas trucks in the coming months while exploring other sustainable transportation initiatives,” he said.