By OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

In line with its commitment to improving literacy and developing human capital in Nigeria, Lafarge Africa Plc, has launched a, national essay competition for pupils in public primary and secondary schools in the country.

This further affirms the company’s commitment to bridging the literacy gap in Nigeria.

The online essay competition themed, ‘Building the Nigeria of my dreams’, will help improve literacy amongst young adults and also engender loyalty to the nation as they will write about their hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian nation they desire.

The Country chief executive officer, Mr Khaled El-Dokani, noted that the essay competition is a testament to the company’s commitment to contributing to the development of the Nigerian child through literacy.

According to him, we recognise that the depth and quality of a country’s human capital are as important as its physical infrastructure, hence, our investment over the last seven years in enhancing the Nigerian educational sector just as we are committed to empowering Nigerians through our world class building solutions.

“One of our key sustainability priorities at Lafarge Africa is our commitment to our communities through education and we are actively collaborating with the government and the private sector to improve the country’s literacy ratio towards making an impact in reducing the World Bank estimate which states that over 80 percent of Nigerian primary school-leavers cannot read,” said Khaled.

The Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainable Development Director of the Company, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, remarked, “Our sustainability pillars, Climate and Energy, Circular Economy, Environment and Community is the lever for which LAP is driving innovative solutions.

“As a business committed to local content and growth, we are strengthening impact assessment across different spheres. Our intervention in education sits within the Community pillar.”

She further said, “We have so far impacted more than 700,000 primary school pupils in 1,665 schools across 544 local government areas (LGAs). Our volunteers, who are employees of Lafarge Africa have spent over 6,212 hours with over 250 public primary students. This crucial involvement shows our genuine concerns about Nigeria’s literacy gap and commitment towards bridging that gap.”

The contest would be held virtually in strict adherence to safety guidelines and protocols following the COVID-19 Pandemic. The contest would be in two categories: the Junior category, for pupils aged seven to 10 years in public primary schools and the Intermediate category is for pupils aged 11 to14 years in public junior secondary schools. Lafarge’s online portal opened for entries on December 4, 2020 and to close on December 31, 2020. Winners will be announced on February 17, 2020.

The national essay competition is supported by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEBs), the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and the Federal Ministry of Education. The Lafarge Africa National Literacy Competition is aligned with five SDGs; poverty, quality education, gender equality, reduced inequalities and partnership for the goals.