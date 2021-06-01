Shareholders of Lafarge Africa Plc., have approved a total dividend of N16.108 billion declared by the company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

The shareholders unanimously gave the approval at the company’s recent annual general meeting held in Lagos. The dividend amounted to N1 per share.

Speaking at the meeting, the chairman of the company, Prince Adebode Adefioye, said the 2020 financial result was achieved through the resilience of the brand as well as the ability to deploy strategic stakeholder engagements and the collective desire to embrace a shared value approach to balance the purpose of achieving corporate performance.

The CEO of Lafarge, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, stated that the audited financial statement for full-year 2020 gives a true picture of the company’s financial performance during the period under review.

Meanwhile, shareholders commended Lafarge Africa for sustaining profit and dividend payment despite the harsh and challenging economy experienced in the year 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The company showed strong growth in recurring earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) which went up by 30.8 per cent as against the previous year’s result. In spite of COVID-19 pandemic challenges from the previous fiscal year, Lafarge Africa recorded 8.3 increase in net sales driven primarily by strong volume growth.