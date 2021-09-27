Lafarge Africa Plc has restated its commitment in turning industrial waste to profit.

The company stated this while celebrating its 2021 Geocycle week with the theme ‘Think Planet, Think Solutions’ to coincide with the World Clean-up Day on September 18, 2021.

The head of Geocycle, Lafarge Africa Plc, Daniel Adedokun said: “at Lafarge, our commitment to sustainability is unwavering. We drive a circular economy across everything we do, to keep materials in use for as long as possible, giving them a second life and a third and a fourth and using only what is needed to preserve nature. Improving waste collection is fundamental to advancing the circular economy and to reducing marine litter.”

The commercial manager, Geocycle, Temitope Dosumu, during the clean-up event said: “The purpose of today’s cleaning event is to sensitise people within Bariga Community and its environs on the importance of sorting waste from source and cleaning up the environment and streets.

“This will go a long way to reduce the volume of waste that goes to the dump sites and drainages and will prevent poor waste management. The World Clean Up Day is a reminder that we all have a part to play in attaining a zero-waste future.” 75 per cent of all plastics ever produced have accumulated in landfills and the natural environment. The world is on track to add 12 billion more tons to that amount by 2050, or more than double the already alarming amount.

Adedokun continued, “Geocycle is stepping up to this challenge by helping businesses achieve plastic neutrality.”

week’s theme is ‘Think Planet Think Solutions’. In Nigeria, Geocycle has partnered with some industries driving plastic neutrality since 2018. In 2020, 70,000 tons of various types of waste, representing nine per cent of its energy across the country, was co-processed in our cement kilns.”