Lafarge Africa Plc has topped the 2021 edition of the PWR NGX Top 20 Gender diversity scorecard for its outstanding performance in gender inclusion and diversity within its ranks.

The company had an impressive 45.5 per cent of the seats available at the board table occupied by women, a significant jump from 40 per cent in 2020. The gender diversity scorecard measures the level of female representation on the boards of the top 20 capitalised companies on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

PWR Advisory is a leadership, diversity and inclusion advisory and advocacy firm operating across Africa, that assists corporate organisations maximise the benefits of diversity and inclusion to increase performance and profitability by providing the platform for career women to develop leadership capacity and raise their visibility and representation in the marketplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Lafarge Africa Plc, the chairman, Prince Adebode Adefioye, said, “Lafarge Africa’s commitment to female representation at the board and management rank and file level is unwavering. Our diversity and inclusion targets which align with our sustainability strategy, set us apart and are a clear indication of our resolve to continue on this trajectory for more extraordinary outcomes.”

Noting the impact of the awards over the past year, founder PWR Advisory, Ivana Osagie, said, “The release of the inaugural edition last year galvanised huge momentum in corporate Nigeria, raising awareness of the business case for gender diversity in boardrooms. As a result, since then there has been a slight increase in the number of appointments of women to boards particularly as non-executive directors and as managing directors”

While some progress was recorded, she explained the need for more to be done to accelerate the rate of change and unlock untapped value that is economically beneficial to businesses and communities in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Recall that recently, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) applauded Lafarge Africa Plc, for emerging as one of the five top-performing companies blurring the gap in gender roles and encouraging equality and diversity within its ranks. The recognition of Lafarge Africa comes on the heels of the recent IFC Gender Equality study, conducted in partnership with Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to assess gender gaps at 30 leading companies listed on NGX.