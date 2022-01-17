Lafarge Africa Plc has inaugurated some developmental projects across communities in Cross Rivers state to mark its annual community day celebration, saying it’s part of its commitment to empower host communities.

Speaking at the 2021 community day and stakeholder engagement event, the production manager of Lafarge Africa, Mfamosing Plant, Cross River state, Mrs Idara Uyok, said the initiative was part of efforts to strengthen the relationship between Lafarge, its host communities and the Cross-River state government.

Uyok remarked that, “this initiative is to further demonstrate our commitment to supporting community development in line with our sustainability strategy, one of which focuses on people and our communities.”

She stated that, the forum did not only provide an opportunity for Lafarge to interact with its various stakeholders but also to share its CSR scorecard for 2021 and other footprints within the communities.

She later expressed the company’s appreciation to the Mfamosing Plant Community Relations Committee, the entire village councils of the various host communities and the state government for supporting the company’s goal of creating peaceful and sustainable communities.

Commending Lafarge for its contributions to the growth of its host communities, the Clan head, Kasuk Qua Clan, Ntoe Agbor, said the highly impactful interventions by the company would really build capacity, alleviate poverty and curtail youths’ restiveness.

