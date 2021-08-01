The Nasarawa State government said yesterday in Lafia that work at its waste recycling plant had reached more than 50 per cent completion.

Mr Musa Ibrahim, the state’s commissioner for environment and natural resources, disclosed this while addressing newsmen after the July monthly sanitation.

“When the plant is completed and it becomes operational, wastes will become a scarce commodity because it would be turned into wealth.

“There are off-takers already willing and ready to buy the finished products from the recycling plant,” the commissioner said.

He praised the federal government through the Ecological Office for siting the waste recycling plant in Angwan Rere community of Lafia, the state capital.

While commenting on the recent flood in Keffi local government area and other places in the state, the commissioner said residents were to blame because they set up structures on water ways.

The commissioner denied media reports that lives were lost during the flood in Keffi.

He said based on an investigation by the ministry, no life was lost in the flood even though property were destroyed.

He did not quantify the value of the property.

Ibrahim also said the state government was working assiduously towards ending open defecation in line with the policy of the federal government.

According to him, the government has put measures in place to ensure that the people comply with government’s policy of stopping open defecation.

Ibrahim noted that the monthly sanitation in the state had helped to curtail the spread of diseases such as malaria and coronavirus, among others.

He praised residents for complying with the monthly exercise. (NAN)