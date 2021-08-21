In today’s world of Technology and an overwhelming demand for health care all over the world, LaFiya TeleHealth just unveiled an Innovative Health Care Kit that bridges the gap between Doctors and Patients.

At a time like this with COVID scare, the new health care kit that allows Patients and Doctors interact virtually is basically timely.

The electronic healthcare point kits allow users to receive on-demand physical exams via live video chat with a doctor’s office, using integrated medical exams devices. It also transmits test results to an electronic health record for easy real-time monitoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tonye Mayomi,Head, Sales and Business Development at LaFiya, ”LaFiya TeleHealth is an m-health startup with a mission to provide affordable healthcare access to the uninsured and underserved anytime and everywhere.“It achieves this with a HIPAA/GDPR/ NDPR compliant platform that connects doctors, patients, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, and insurance providers in one integrated telehealth and telemedicine artificial intelligence and medical Internet of things platform,” she said.

The new innovative AI and Medical IOT-powered kits provide 24/7-telehealth and telemedicine access to home and overseas medical doctors. It equally provides “care” right from the comfort of the home, beyond video and voice calls, including online prescription, telediagnosis and referral when needed via smartphone, computer and AI-powered medical kiosk.

Mayomi further stated that the Home telehealthcare Kit empowers patients to conduct provider-guided, comprehensive medical exams- all from the Lafiya TeleHealth app and website which can be downloaded on the Android Play Store and Apple Store.,

The Integrated Mobile Medical Diagnostic Station performs collection, transmission, and storage medical information about the patient physiological parameters and vital signs, Integrated indoor health exam station caters to the health-related needs of the people living in the remote, rural, under-served areas bridging the gap between physicians and patients together for maximum care, the solar and satellite broadband powered Community Walk-in telehealth care Kiosk doubles as a Medical Kiosk Entrepreneurship Program to empower rural communities, provide employment opportunities, reduce poverty, stimulate the economy, improve healthcare outcome, develop communities, facilitate health education, save lives in emergencies and eliminate the possibility of transmitting infectious diseases between patients and healthcare professionals. Other equipment includes the Complete Blood Count Analyzer and the All-in-one Ultrasound probe kit.

Lafiya is also partnering with top financial institutions; GTB & Zenith Bank to facilitate accessibility to loan for individuals, groups, and healthcare facilities in the purchase of the medical health care point stations. Lafiya Telehealth is committed to providing quality medical services and lessen the difficulties in accessing quality medical care while also creating entrepreneurship opportunities for Nigerians.