The #EndSARS protest turned out to be more violent yesterday, compelling Lagos, Plateau, Abia, Ekiti, Osun and Ondo States to impose curfew to stem further escalation.

It was gathered that hoodlums hijacked the protest again and unleashed violence on innocent Nigerians.

This is even as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has deployed anti-riot police squad nationwide to remedy the situation.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, declared a 24-hour curfew in the state to quell the violence, blood bath and deaths from the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The governor in a statement said the move became necessary following the degeneration of the #EndSARS protests to pockets of violence across the state.

He said, ‘’I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.

‘’As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #EndSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

‘’I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.’’

But the curfew imposed by the governor did not help matters as pandemonium broke out last night in the Lekki Toll Gate Area of the state.

LEADERSHIP learnt that armed security personnel stormed the scene of the #EndSARS protests and opened fire at protesters.

There violence, it was gathered, recorded casualties, with many sustaining gunshot wounds.

In some videos from eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident, some persons were seen bleeding seriously, while others tried to extract the bullets.

Others were seen administering CPR to some injured persons, to resuscitate them.

Earlier at the Lekki Toll Gate which has been one of the major converging points, peaceful and unarmed protesters gathered in large numbers around 5:00 pm, an hour after the curfew was to have commenced.

The situation, however, took a turn for the worse around 7:00 pm when the security operatives stormed the area and started shooting sporadically.

In Ekiti, Governor Kayode Fayemi imposed 24-hour curfew on the state over the continued ENDSARS protest.

A statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, noted that hoodlums have capitalised on the protest to rape, assault, rob and extort innocent citizens across the state.

“These are in addition to the wanton destruction of properties, particularly private properties. Government is concerned that if this state of affairs is allowed to continue unabated, it will lead to a breakdown of law and order thereby threatening the wellbeing of the people of Ekiti State.

“In the past 48 hours there have been incidents of gang-rape, robberies, physical assaults on innocent people, looting and burning of a police station. These acts of brigandage are not in consonance with the legitimate aspirations of the protesters. It cannot be logical to seek to remedy impunity with impunity.’’

The government said it cannot afford to watch a deliberate enthronement of anarchy by some bad elements who have hijacked the protest for some clandestine reasons.

“Consequently, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State starting from 10.00 pm tonight, Tuesday, October, 20, 2020.

‘’ Only essential workers and service providers with valid means of identifications are allowed to move around during the period of the curfew.

When contacted, Spokesman for the Ekiti Police Command, Sunday Abutu said he had not been briefed about the incident.

In Plateau State, at least three persons have been confirmed killed while six cars burnt with several buildings destroyed in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday as hoodlums hijacked the End SARS protest, attacking and burning properties on sight .

Our correspondent gathered that several cars and properties were burnt along Ahmadu Bello Way in Jos as protesters barricaded the highway into the city centre.

Amos Bulus, a trader at the terminus market in Jos said that several businesses had to close to avert destruction and loss if lives.

He said that the crisis started after a group of youths barricaded Ahmadu Bello Way, blocking traffic while another set of youths disagreed to the barricade,sparking unrest.

It was further gathered that the headquarters of new generation bank in the state was also amongst structures damaged.

Meanwhile, a deployment of regular and mobile police has since been drafted to quell the crisis that erupted on Tuesday morning.

When contacted, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau state, ASP Donbey Peters, said the situation has now been put under control .

He confirmed that 5 cars were burnt.

In his words, “immediately we got information of the sad incident, the Plateau state police command deployed its men to the scene. Normalcy has been restored and people are now going about their business,” he said .

Meanwhile, piqued by the development, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State imposed a 24-hours curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas with effect from 8:00 pm on Tuesday, to forestall further break down of law and order in the state.

Governor Lalong while addressing citizens of the state on the EndSARS protest and break down of law and order in Jos South and Jos North LGC said that by the directive, all forms of protests are banned in the affected LGC

He said, “Government has watched closely these protests which are normal in a democracy that guarantees the rights of citizens to ventilate their grievances over any matter.

“However, it is rather unfortunate that in the past few days, the #EndSARS protests which began peacefully have gradually degenerated to the situation where hoodlums have attacked and molested innocent citizens who are going about their normal businesses.”

The governor further said that “This development took a new turn on Tuesday 20th October 2020 when the protests led to the destruction of properties, cars and looting of business premises along the Ahmadu Bello way as well as the burning of a place of worship along Gyero Road in Bukuru. In addition, three deaths have been recorded.

Also, Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state capital, Umuahia and Aba the commercial nerve centre of the state with effect from 6 PM on Tuesday..

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu which was obtained by LEADERSHIP in the capital.

The development followed an attack last night by suspected hoodlums on a police team which was on duty around Azikiwe Road by Asa, Aba, during which one death was recorded.

According to Kalu, the suspects believed to number over 30 also carted away arms and ammunition from the team, while one of them who sustained gunshot wounds was apprehended.

The commissioner also said the governor has approved a cash reward of N5m for anyone who provides the police with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected assassins.

“This is in addition to the approval of a reward of N1m for each authentic video evidence on brutality and extra judicial killings by security agents in the state,” he announced.

The government’s spokesperson further related that such evidence should be submitted to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry inaugurated by the governor on such incidents.

He appealed to parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards to ensure they are not engaged in nefarious activities or allow themselves to be used to cause mayhem.

In Osun State, Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has imposed a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state, effective from 11.59 pm, Tuesday, October 20, until further notice.

A release by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebanji urged citizens and residents to comply with the directive as any person found contravening the order would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

According to him, by implication, there shall be no movement except those on essential duties who will be permitted to move around.

“These set of persons must have valid identifications to move around during the period of the curfew”.

He posited that the state government noted with a high sense of responsibility the unfortunate dangerous dimension the #EndSARS protests have assumed across the country, particularly in the South West States.

He added that the events of the last 48 hours have shown clearly that the protests have been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums.

In Ondo state, following reports of the violent trend of #Endsars protests emanating from neighboring states, the state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has directed that there should be 24 hours curfew in the state till further notice.

The Curfew starts by midnight today.

Akeredolu said that certain elements have hijacked the agitation originally meant to correct the manifest wrongs for which the operatives of the defunct SARS were accused.

He made this known during a special broadcast to address the people of the state on the nationwide protests organized by the youths on alleged police brutality by officers and men of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Akeredolu who noted that the State has not experienced any ugly trend of the #Endsars expressed confidence that the good people of the state will continue to display the same level of patriotism as the problem is not local.

He decried the attack of Correctional centers where criminals and inmates were set free in other states, adding that it portends grave consequences for the country.

“Some Police Stations have been burnt and arms and ammunition carted away. Some lives have been lost and property destroyed. The implications of this for the health of the society can better be imagined.” Governor Akeredolu added.

The Governor urged the people of the state to stand against all acts which depict the people as barbaric and destructive.

In Kano, two women were reportedly feared killed in Kano on Tuesday when hoodlums hijacked the EndSARS protest which commenced in Sarkin Yaki Road, in Sabon Gari.

Though the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sani A. Habu said he had not received official report of any death during the protest, he confirmed the arrest of a Medical Doctor (names withheld), who was caught with a gun firing live bullets.

The protesters who passed through the streets of Sabon Gari were, however, infiltrated by hoodlums at Igbo Road and Airport Road where Galaxy Mall and Chicken Republic eatery were attacked and looted.

LEADERSHIP reports that two women, staff of Chicken Republic Eatery located at Airport Road were reportedly killed when the hoodlums invaded the place, looted the goods and damaged the building.

AT the Galaxy Mall, though no life was lost, the hoodlums also looted the Mall and vandalised vehicles at the centre.

Our Correspondent who visited Sabon Gari reports that Summit Lodge, a hotel along Hausa Road was vandalised by the hoodlums.

The incident, however brought economic activities within Sabon Gari to a standstill as residents retired to their homes, watching unfolding events from their windows and balconies.

Speaking to journalists in his office, CP Habu A. Sani, said the groups of protesters who officially received approval from security agencies were all within Sabon Gari axis of Kano.

In Abuja, following the violence that led to the killing of many people, the Nigeria Police Force later restored peace at Duste-Alhaji and Apo axis of the Federal capital.

This is even as the police successfully restored calm along Kabusa-Apo axis after a violent clash broke out between the EndSARS and ProSARS protesters on Monday 19th October,2020 and Tuesday 20th October,2020.

According to the ASP Yusuf Mariam, Police PRO FCT, the police said it was refuting “the malicious and mischievous story trending in some sections of social media that the FCT Police shot at five protesters at Dutse-Alhaji.”

She noted that “contrary to the misleading information in circulation, the FCT Police Command professionally succeeded in restoring calm at Dutse-Alhaji, following a violent clash between the EndSARS and ProSARS protesters on Tuesday 20th October, 2020.

“During the unfortunate incident, the protesters suddenly went berserk, leaving two persons dead and one injured.

“While commiserating with the family members of the deceased persons, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident.”

However, the Command condemns in totality the destruction of public and individual property by hoodlums especially the burning of a Police outpost at Dutse-Makaranta.

The Commissioner of Police has enjoined officers and men of the Command to remain professional in the discharge of their duties.

However, there was confusion in the nation’s capital as armed soldiers dispersed protesters at the outskirts of the nation’s capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that trouble started in the early hours of Tuesday in some parts of Sokale and FO1 areas of Kubwa in Bwari area council as armed soldiers reportedly fired sporadically into the air to disperse some #EndSARS protesters who had gathered to begin the day’s protest.

However, some security personnel drawn from the military were sighted on patrol along airport, Ihama, Akpakpava and sapale roads, obviously to nip on the bud any further break down of law and order.

As at press time, officials of Oko correctional centre along airport roads were sighted taking stock of relics of the deadly Monday attack on the prison facility, just as some top Federal government officials from Abuja were being expected to pay on the spot visit to the two prisons affected by the break.

Meanwhile, Edo State Government reiterated that the 24-hour (round-the-clock) curfew imposed in the state on October 19, 2020 subsists and active till further notice.

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie in a statement in Benin urged parents and guardians to restrain their children, wards and youths from flouting the order, as security agencies would not spare any errant individual.

Crusoe added that, “The authorities are yet to confirm the total number of inmates released to the streets, as investigations are still ongoing, which necessitate the shutdown in the state.”

The statement emphasized that the state government is committed to maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property in the state, and urges Edo citizens and residents to obey the directives for the collective good of all.”

Security was beefed up at strategic locations and government buildings such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) building and other Banks located along Akpkpava road and the two Correctional Centers on Sapele road, Airport road and other areas.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit – the Police Mobile Force (PMF) – to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba said in a statement that the IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide.

According to him, “the orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective Commands.”

The IGP also stated that twelve 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo state.

Five AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police stations have also been recovered.

The Inspector-General of Police called on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from Correctional facilities.

The IGP has however advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.

In what would have been a peaceful #EndSARS protest Tuesday in Gombe, turned violent as thugs armed with machetes, clubs and other dangerous weapons inflicted injuries on 5 journalists and other individuals.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State has warned people moving into the state for the purpose of staging protest seeking the banning of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), to stay clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law.

The governor, handed down the warning while inaugurating the judicial commission of enquiry into the activities of the F-SARS of the Nigerian Police and other related matters, at the Government House, in Lafia.

Sule, disclosed that available information indicate that some people are being conveyed into the state in buses, with a view to staging protests in Karu and Keffi, warning such people not to carry on with the protest as government will not fold its arms and allow them to cause problems in the state.

He advised such intending protesters to stay clear of Nasarawa State and to remain in their places of resident to protest.

Senate Urges PMB To Address Nigerians

The Senate yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency, address Nigerians on the escalating #EndSARS protests which has spread across parts of the country.

While calling on all tiers of government to put in place and sustain policies and programmes of socio-economic reforms that raise the standard and quality of life of Nigerians, the upper chamber urged the Federal Government to faithfully implement all the five demands of the #EndSARS movement and protesters with necessary timelines to rekindle confidence in government.

Accordingly, it also appealed to the #EndSARS movement and protesters to suspend their actions and embrace genuine dialogue in order to give the government the time and space to meet their demands.

The upper chamber also urged the Nigerian youths and citizens to approach the National Assembly Committees on Constitutional Reforms in order to secure far-reaching and holistic amendments that are vital to the restricting and reshaping our federation to make it an inclusive and viable polity.

The Senate while appealing to Nigerians to resort to use of legal and institutional channels of resolving conflicts and disputes, urged the police and other security agencies to operate strictly in accordance with the rules of engagement appropriate to a democratic environment that abjures the use of aggressive and brutal force against peaceful protesters.

The upper chamber also urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure a holistic, comprehensive reforms of the police to include the overhaul of the welfare, training and medical insurance of all members of the Nigerian Police Force.

The resolutions were reached by the Senate following the adoption of a Motion brought to the floor during plenary by Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti South) and co-sponsored by the rest 103 Senators.

Coming under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, Olujimi in the Motion titled “EndSARS: Need for comprehensive and holistic reforms”, traced police brutality in Nigeria to the colonial era when the force was mainly used to suppress dissent against colonial rules.

Contributing to the Motion, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), called on the Federal Government to deploy whatever means necessary to end the #EndSARS protest where dialogue fails.

“I want to suggest strongly that dialogue should be used to get the youths to suspend the #EndSARS protest.

He said, “where dialogue fails, then we should use whatever means is possible to end it. Otherwise, it will lead to anarchy.

“Already, a number of properties have been burnt, a number of people have been killed, and no responsible government will allow lawlessness to take place when it is in power.”

“Government should leave up to its Constitutional responsibilities to ensure that law and order is being maintained,” Aliero added.

For his part, the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central) called on the protesters to avail themselves with the ongoing Constitution review exercise and formally channel their grievances since the President cannot address some of the issues through fiat.

I’ll Improve Welfare Of Police, Says PMB, Meets Defence Minister

Meanwhile, Buhari in Abuja applauded Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which will provide financial support for retired police officers, assuring that the Federal Government was fully committed to improving livelihood of serving officers.

The President, who virtually commissioned the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd, in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina said the government was also focused on ensuring that police officers, who served the nation meritoriously, were resettled into retirement, with some financial support.

“To the Nigeria Police Fund Pensions Limited, I wish to applaud your Company for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme through which you provide some form of financial support to retired Police Officers to enable them to resettle fully in retirement after meritoriously serving the nation.

“Taking your services to the doorstep of Police Officers by maintaining an office in each Police Command and Formation is also very laudable. At this juncture, I urge you to continue your untiring efforts in collaborating with the Police authorities towards improving the welfare of both serving and retired personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.’’

Also, President Buhari yesterday met with the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi, and the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, at the State House.

Although there was no official information confirming the agenda of the meeting, as at the time of filing this report, LEADERSHIP gathered that it may be connected to the escalating violence trailing the #EndSARS protests.

It should be noted that the protests had in the last two days degenerated into bloody violence in different parts of the country, leaving tens dead and property worth millions of naira destroyed.

The President commended “the continuous efforts of the Nigeria Police Force, not only for fighting and addressing the emerging internal security challenges, but also in enhancing the welfare of their personnel through their Pension Fund Administration,’’ assuring of more government support.

“This ceremony is a significant milestone for the nation’s pension industry as this New Head Office Building Complex is the first to be purpose-built by Pension Fund Administrator.

Address Nigerians Now, Atiku Tells Buhari

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation, particularly the Nigerian youths over the turn out of the #EndSARS protest.

Atiku who lamented that the protest was peaceful, said he is saddened by the loss of lives caused by the infiltration of hoodlums.

While he noted that EndSARS protesters mean well and acted responsibly, Atiku added that it is time to appeal to their reason by speedily implementing their reasonable demands.

The former Vice President who stated this on his twitter account, added that the use of maximum force will aggravate, rather than placate the situation.

“I am saddened by the loss of lives following the infiltration of hoodlums in the #EndSARS peaceful protests.

“My appeal to the government of @MBuhari is that he must not succumb to the temptation to use further maximum force on #EndSARS protesters.

“The #EndSARS protesters are not unreasonable; they mean well and acted responsibly. This is the time to appeal to their reason by speedily implementing their reasonable demands. The use of maximum force will aggravate, rather than placate.

“When government shows that it cares, the citizens will fare well. Now is the time to apply reason, rather than brute force.

“And on that basis, I urge @MBuhari to talk to the nation, and particularly the youth of Nigeria.” He said.

I won’t Sign Budget Without Provision For Victims’ Compensation – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said he will not sign the 2021 Budget without adequate provision for victims of police brutality, the welfare of police officers and ASUU.

Gbajabiamila, in an address at the commencement of Tuesday’s plenary, while rolling out more action plans of the Green Chamber for wholesale reforms of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), said two weeks from now, the House will receive and immediately begin to consider legislation that seeks to establish a system of independent, responsive accountability in the police.

The speaker said the system would hold erring members of the Police Force to account for their conduct in the performance of their duties and impose civil and criminal liability for violations of the law and the Police regulations.

According to Gbajabiamila, it would ensure that officers who engage in unauthorised, unlawful use of force are expelled from office and subject to the full penalty of the law as well as prohibit, with severe penalties, the practice of using illegal incarceration as a cudgel to extort law-abiding citizens of their hard-earned resources.

“We will establish a system of citizen-led accountability for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) because in the democracy we have set out to build, the police are not above the citizenry, they are servants of the people. The police are not above the law; they are its guardians.

“As we endeavour to hold our nation’s police to higher standards of personal and professional conduct, we must also make sure that we provide for the welfare of the men and women to whom we assign such significant responsibilities in our collective interest,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker noted that in achieving that the House is already collaborating with the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Gbajabiamila also announced that in the next one week, he, along with some members of the House, would visit the families of those that lost their lives to SARS brutality, declaring that he would not sign off the 2021 budget without adequate provision for the compensation of the victims, the welfare of police officers and ASUU.

Pro-Buhari Protesters Call For Dialogue

Thousands of youths yesterday took over major roads in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, calling for support to President Muhammadu Buhari and an end to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest.

This is as the #EndSARS protesters, who took off from two different locations, the Pleasure Park along Port Harcourt-Aba Road and Obiri Ikwerre Fly-Over along East-West Road, respectively, marched to the Rivers State Judiciary Complex, demanding to see the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra.

Also, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has condemned the attack on #EndSARS protesters, especially in Edo State and Abuja, the nation’s capital, and demanded an immediate halt to the attacks.

The protesters, who came from all the 23 local government areas in Rivers State, converged in front of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, before marching to Police Headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read; “We Say No To SARS, We Stand With President Buhari”, “We Say Yes To Victims Support Fund, We Say Yes To President Buhari”.

Some of the inscriptions on the banners read; “We Will Not Build A Peaceful Nigeria By Following A Negative Path”, “Dialogue Is The Most Effective Way Of Resolving Conflict.”

Speaking, leader of the protest, Fred Tariah, called for end to every form of protest in the name of the #EndSARS, adding that youths must also give chance for peaceful dialogue and government action.

Protest Rooted In Injustice – Nwodo, Ohanaeze

The president-general of Ndigbo umbrella socio-cultural and political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has said that the raging youth revolt in the country against the menace of Police brutality as mirrored by Special Armed Robbery Squad, (SARS) has its root in the existing political injustice in the country.

Nwodo, noted that the youth rebellion has brought to the fore the fundament security challenges that is imbedded in the erroneous political imbalance in the country.

A statement by Nwodo noted that the fact that the youth rebellion continues days after the disbanding of the Police outfit, SARS shows that the problem is fundamental and should be intellectualized from that perspective.

“It has shown that the surface scratching by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu in dissolving SARS and raising SWAT, goes far away from addressing the deep rooted problems of policing in the country.”

The Ohanaeze PG added that SARS menace has also thrown a challenge to the country’s elites and government over prolonged neglect of that critical arm of life as a nation

Nwodo said that the only viable and enduring solution to the current situation is to harken to the clarion call of majority of Nigerians to redesign this country in such a way that could address the prevailing injustice.

Militants Threaten To Resume Attacks On Oil Facilities

A coalition of Nine renegade Militant groups from the Nine State of the Niger Delta region yesterday sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the ongoing protests against police brutality and poor condition of living rocking some parts of the country, advocating that the protests can be put to an end when some of the demands of the protesters on new reforms and welfare packages are met by the Federal Government.

The Militant groups under the aegis of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), who had openly declared support for the protesters and exonerated the President Buhari administration of complicity in what triggered the protests, stated that the President Buhari administration will put end to the protest with a renewed effort and reforms on policy of trust of his anti- corruption fight and economic growth job creation and transformational policies of massive infrastructural developmental strides within the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

The RNDA also used the opportunity to announce their readiness to withdraw from the ceasefire pact with the Federal Government, engage the troops attached to the proposed Operation Crocodile Smile and resume attacks on some identified oil facilities in the region if issues of poor welfare, armed oppression and inequality in the standard of living between the citizen and political elites are not addressed.

The RNDA in a statement issued yesterday via electronic mail and made available to Leadership argued that the decision by the militant groups to support the protesting youths was based on the open inequality in the distribution of wealth and development in the country, ”we, the agitating militant groups in the creeks are lending our voice to the demands of our great resilience Nigerian youths based on the fact that Nigeria is a blessed nation full of abundance of so much untapped natural resources, wherefore we demand for a better Nigeria that the welfare of the citizens should be serious taken into account.”

“That every region and its citizenry first of all got 10 per cent in every revenue derived to the country sourced either from oil and other sources just to cater for the welfare of the citizens of this country before the revenue will be shared to the three tires of government by the Central government. While the oil producing communities will get Five per cent front line charge from the oil revenue and will be directly paid to the host communities and not to the governors of the Niger Delta states.”

The militant groups also pointed out though they are engage in correspondence with the Federal Government over the contentious issues raised by the nationwide protest march by agitated youths,” we want to put it on record that President Muhammadu Buhari is not to be blamed entirely for what is happening, but we blame some Ministers handling sensitive areas of the economy and the National Assembly members.”