BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The lawmaker representing Eti-Osa 2 in the Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, has described the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a demonstration of internal democracy.

Yishawu, who spoke on the outcome of the election which was held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, asserted that congress was the most peaceful congress ever held in the state.

He said, “As you can see here everything is peaceful, very orderly, and the rules and regulations of the party are well spelt out . Things were done according to the constitution of the party and are being upheld by all democratic and pragmatic stakeholders of today. Internal democracy is working in the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmaker who is the Chairman House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget noted that, “Every election is a competition; there will be winners, there will be losers. The only thing now is that the winners should be gracious and be humble about their victory. Well, let me not call them losers, people that did not win should work together. Next time, it can be their turn too.

Speaking on the concerns that may arise from one of the two chairmanship candidates and how the party leadership would handle it, Yishawu noted: “We have internal democracy, we will reason in, most importantly that is we are one family.”

You understand that if people came out, one of them would win at the end of the day. There cannot be two of them, whatever reason, whether it is by primary, whether it is qualifications or whether it is by consensus, one person will win, and that is what is happening here.”

While commending Lagos APC for being able to carry out the election process successfully to the satisfaction of the majority, the lawmaker added: “You can see the way people are screaming, they are hailing; this is the entire delegates, have you heard anybody complain? With that, we believe democracy has come to stay.

He said the congress in Lagos state “shows that we are one and united and we can galvanize ourselves in work making and by God’s grace, our wish is to have our leader, Aisiwaju Bola Tinubu as our presidential candidate of the party come 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yishawu advised winners of the congress to be public servants.

“Let the people come first, let the party come first. That is the most important thing because all we do is to serve the people. This is the opportunity to serve the people and we should not misuse it. We should make our mark by ensuring we are humane and deliver that service selflessly.”