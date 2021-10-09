A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State Chief Fouad Oki has said that he decided to run for the chairmanship position of the party in the state, to redeem the party from disintegrating.

Addressing journalists on his ambition in Lagos , Oki, said he was keen on taking over the party mantle of leadership to address injustice in the party and ensure there is Justice and equity.

He said he was tagged factional chairman because he had always kicked against the injustice going on in the party.

Oki lamented that there are some members of the party, who had worked assiduously for the success of the party but sidelined, saying he is keen about giving such people a sense of belonging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been agitating for a quest for equity and fairness for those who want to listen that our party is going down the drain. Our aspirations are to seek Justice.”

Oki explained that Lagosians have started losing interest in the party, that was why those who come out to vote during election keep dwindling at every election year, adding, “during the election for Babatunde Fashola second term in office in 2011 over six million votes was recorded for our party, after that we have not got more votes, why it is so is that traditional voters are no longer interested in us.’’