The All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries held across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of Lagos State yesterday to pick candidates for council election fixed for July 24,2021 was without hitch in some areas while it was marred by crisis in some local government areas.

LEADERSHIP Sunday observed in Mende, Maryland, one of the voting centres for Kosofe local government areas, the voting was brought to an abrupt end as gun men invaded the voting centres and cart away the ballot boxes with vote cast.

In Ikorodu North local government area, the venue of the primaries, farm settlers community primary school was invaded by gunmen who wore masks, they shot sporadically into the air to scare the delegates, while the delegates scampered for safety.

Moves by the gunmen to cart away the ballot boxes was frustrated, but after the attack the electoral officers refused to go ahead with the voting which had started , thereby depriving many of the delegates opportunity to vote.

However, in the areas monitored like Ikorodu West, Ikorodu local government and Igbogbo/Bayeku that the primaries went smoothly and the delegates cast their votes without fear or intimidation, as the results were taken to the local government headquarters for collation.

Meantime, the incumbent chairman of Ijede Local Council Development Area, Alhaji Fathi Salisu withdrew from chairmanship race, barely some hours into the primaries for the race.

The incumbent chairman who collected the nomination form for the chairmanship race withdrew early yesterday before the commencement of the primary.

The chairman, Salisu, was said to have stepped down for his Vice, Hajia Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba, an alumnus of the Lagos State University.

The decision to withdraw from the race was said to be due to pressure mounted on him by party leaders.