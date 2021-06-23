The protest staged recently by mechanics and other artisans over eviction from mechanic villages in Lagos State, has again exposed the grim nature of the state’s physical planning and land use allocation.

Protest by automobile mechanics and technicians in Lagos, under the aegis of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, over alleged takeover of their workshops in different parts of the state was certainly not surprising.

The automobile technicians in Itelagba area of Surulere, forcefully evicted from their workshops had stormed the streets and state House of Assembly, after being unable to meet the two weeks ultimatum allegedly given to raise N50m to escape eviction.

The chairperson of Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) in Lagos, Jacob Fayeun, lamented that the workers had overtime suffered so much injustice in hands of the present administration, as several of their workshops were taken from them.

Special Adviser to Lagos State governor on Transportation, Mr. Toyin Fayinka who refuted the various allegations, berated the mechanics and technicians for personalising the matter, saying no payment has ever been made in his name.

Fayinka notes, “If you are a mechanic and you are given a letter of allocation, it is not permanent. That is why the Ministry of Transportation reviews the land and allows them to make a yearly payment to the government,” he argued.

According to him, most of the lands used as mechanic workshops in the state are given to the Ministry of Transportation to manage and it comes with terms and conditions.

“You must not put a permanent structure on the place, you must not use it for any other purpose other than mechanic work, you must not sublet it. Most of these mechanics build rental shops on the land,” he disclosed.

State commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Okanla Salako says, the current urban relocation activities are in furtherance of the THEMES agenda and quest for a livable, organised and safe environment by the state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

For instance, he notes the Oko-Baba Sawmill would be relocated from Ebute-Metta to Timberville Agbowa/Ikosi in Ikosi Ejirin LCDA.

‘’Computer Village, Ikeja is moving to Ultra-Modern ICT Park, Katangowa in Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA. Mile 12 Regional Foodstuffs and Allied Commodities Market is moving to Imota in Ikorodu LGA: 45 blocks of kee-clamps have been completed in the first phase of the project.’’

Commenting on the development, a town planner, Wole Abinbo says the eviction is a belated move, adding that Lagos State cannot boast of a comprehensive master plan and these problems are as old as the city.

‘’The unfortunate aspect is that it frustrates the mechanic and technicians who eke out a living in a nation that refuses to indulge in any form of welfare programme,” he said.