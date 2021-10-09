The speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, has said the assembly would continue to support the fight against drug abuse and its effects on the youths and residents of the state.

He stated this when the officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led by state commander, Mr. Ralph Igwenagu paid a courtesy visit to his office.

Obasa expressed hope that a collective fight against the societal challenge would help to further sustain a safe and well-protected Lagos.

According to him, “I am not surprised that Lagos has been described as one of the epicentres of drug abuse in the country saying with an influx of people from other states, it should be expected.

“I am not disappointed that Lagos has been rated number one. Lagos has become an abode for everybody – the good and the bad – and this has become a challenge to the government.

“That is why it is difficult for the Lagos state government to project. When you project for a certain number of people this year, before you know it, more than three times your projection will enter the state.

“That is why we make efforts to support the Federal Government by equipping the Rapid Response Squad. We also set up the Security Trust Fund, the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and others to ensure that lives and property are protected,” he said.

He added that collaboration by stakeholders was important because the negative effects of drug abuse affect everybody since some engage in criminal activities.

The Speaker also commended NDLEA for attending a recent stakeholders’ meeting organised by the House to enlighten residents against drug abuse.

Earlier, Mr. Igwenagu thanked the House for organising the Stakeholders’ meeting saying it helped in reaching the grassroots of the state adding that the exercise should be sustained

He said Lagos has a fair share of the challenges of drug abuse in Nigeria, promising that the NDLEA would continue to work with the House to ensure continuous reduction in cases of drug abuse.