Lagos State House of Assembly has blamed rising cases of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other criminal activities on the use of hard substances, saying until the problem of drug abuse is nipped in the bud insecurity will persist in the country.

The Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, stated this at the 7th Town hall meeting tagged, “Increasing Wave of Drug Abuse: A Threat to Nation Building” held simultaneously in all the 40 constituencies of the state.

Obasa who was represented by Engr Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti-Osa constituency 02 explained that the theme for the town hall meeting is aimed at sensitising residents the danger drug abuse portends for the youth.

The lawmaker stressed further that drug abuse has been associated with some other criminal behaviours such as gang formations, cultism, armed robbery, rape and other social disturbances.

“Banditry, insurgency, Kidnapping and other criminal activities all have their root in the use of hard substances. Until we face the menace squarely, the problem of insecurity will continue to remain with us.”

“From this revelation, it is not far-fetched to draw a similar conclusion between drug abuse and the vicious attack and wanton destruction of lives and properties by some people during the #EndSARS protest across the country in 2020 that left many properties worth billions of Naira in ruins, particularly in Lagos.

“We have also heard about the menace of some youths in some parts of the state terrorising their communities”, he said.

The Assembly therefore called on parents, residents and organizations to work with the government for the common good of the society.

In her contribution, the commissioner for establishment, training and pensions, Mrs. Ajibola Ponle corroborated the fact that drug abuse is prevalent in the society, saying it is a source of concern for the state.