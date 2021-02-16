BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, has commended members of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) for successes they have recorded so far in the education sector.

He also enjoined members of the board not to relent as whatever they do now would be a reference point for the coming generations in Lagos and Nigeria.

Obasa gave the commendation when the members of the board led by its chairman, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, paid him a courtesy visit.

He told the board members that the House of Assembly had always followed their activities, noting that LASUBEB remains very important to the lawmakers and the state because of the role the board has to play in the lives of school children.

Informing the team that the House earlier discussed the death of former Governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, with more emphasis on his achievements in the educational sector of the state, he urged the board members to continue to cooperate and succeed.

“Let me commend you for the job you have done so far. Thank you for the seriousness you have attached to your assignments and your desire to see the development of the educational sector in terms of infrastructure.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the members of the team will perform, especially since the chairman of the board was the chairman of the House committee on education while he was here as a legislator.

Alawiye-King had told the Speaker that the visit was to further secure the blessing and advice of the speaker as members carry on with the tasks handed them by the state government.