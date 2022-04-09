Lagos State House of Assembly has stressed the need to bring qualitative health care services to the residents.

To achieve the objective the State Assembly in partnership with Legislative Advocacy Initiative and Sustainable Initiative have provided a platform to deepen Legislative understanding on health matters.

Speaking at the sidelines of a two day parley held in Lagos , the Deputy Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly Wasiu Eshinlokun Sani who represented Speaker of the House Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa described the event as follow-up to the Abuja National health programme.

He noted that the health programme was tailored towards building the capacity of the legislature to make laws that will help articulate a strategic health agenda aimed at improving the health of citizens, create awareness on how to access health facilities and improve funding by the relevant agencies.

In his own remarks the Chairman Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Hon. Hakeem Shokunle said the theme of the two-day event:”Enhancing Salience and Capacity of Legislators and Stakeholders in the health sector is apt.

Apart from gathering knowledge and information to develop implementable processes and work plans in the application of legislative functions, he disclosed that the programme would catalyze the progress made by Lagos towards Universal Health Coverage and Physical Health Coverage.

He pointed out that the event focused on accessibility, efficiency, equity and institutional sustainability as well as track progress on past commitments made by legislators to promote Universal Health Coverage.

The Chairman Committee on Information and Strategy Hon. Setonji David said the projection of the World Health Organization is that health care should be available to mother and child within 30 minutes of need or two kilometers.