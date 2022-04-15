Lagos State House of Assembly has started the process of finalizing the amendment of 2021 Bill that will allow a separate department under the Lagos State Anti-Corruption and Transparency Commission to receive petitions and prosecute public office holders and their collaborators found wanting.

Based on the proposed amendment the governor shall appoint a general manager, chief executive officer and a secretary with a legal background subject to confirmation of the state House of Assembly.

If the Anti-corruption and Transparency Commission Bill 2023 is passed into law, the legal department of the commission shall be empowered to receive petitions as well as prosecute offenders unlike the present situation whereby petitions, cases that should be handled at the state level are transferred to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigations and prosecutions.

The Assembly through the House Committee On Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption said some of the departments to be headed by directors proposed under the new bill are: administration, operation, finance and accounts, assets recovery and management.

In the proposed amendment law a duly authorised officer of the commission shall upon obtaining a search warrant, enter any land or premises for purposes of investigating an allegation made against any person who is being investigated by the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a stakeholder’s forum held on Thursday at the Assembly Complex in Lagos, chairman House Committee on Anti-Corruption, Victor Akande, said based on the proposed the commission is expected to submit quarterly report of its activities to the governor’s office and the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He pointed out that some sections of Anti-corruption law that were already in the constitution were deleted in the new law so as to avoid duplication, adding that the law generally would continue to evolve and could be amended in the near future.

He reiterated that the proposed law also empowers the commission to investigate anyone occupying a property that does not match his or her income to prove if the property was inherited or otherwise.