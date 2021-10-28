Efforts by the Lagos state House of Assembly to protect both companies and individual’s private information is gradually becoming a reality as the state’s Data Protection Bill has passed through second reading.

Presenting the bill at plenary Hon. Lanre Afinni, representing Lagos Island II explained that the objective is meant to monitor data procession and avoid manipulation.

He said an individual must give consent before his or her information is released to the public, adding that the bill will help to protect the human rights of the people.

Hon. Femi Saheed (Kosofe II) said that if the bill is passed into law it would reduce cyber crime and protect both the data of both public and private companies.

“If the bill is enacted into law, it will protect data and also enhance our economic potential. People will want to put data in our possession,” he said.

Hon. Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu Constituency II, argued that the bill would generate revenue for the state, saying that there was need to take precautions, knowing full well that businesses are just recovering from COVID-19 pandemic.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun representing Epe constituency I said the bill was apt because of technological advancement.

“The bill will prevent fraud and transferring of information without the consent of the owner,” he said.

Hon. Ibrahim Layode, representing Badagry Constituency I was of the opinion that instead of creating another commission the Lagos State Registration Agency (LASRA) could take up the responsibility.

” I see it as a waste of time and resources if we create another commission for this purpose,” he said.

Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. David Setonji said that he was apprehensive about the section of the bill that was about human rights, and urged the committee to look at this critically.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa subsequently committed the bill into the House Committees on Science and Technology headed by Hon. Lanre Afinni, to report back to the House in two weeks.