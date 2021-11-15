Lagos State House of Assembly has reiterated its determination to protect rights of consumers within the state by repealing the extant law in conformity with modern realities.

The House made the affirmation at the weekend during a public hearing on “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency; provide for the Protection of the Interest of Consumers, Settlement of Consumer Disputes and for Connected Purposes.”

One of the stakeholders, who is a member of Provision Stores Association of Nigeria, Mr Wuraola Abdussalam, urged members of the House to go to the markets and see things for themselves, saying a lot needs to be done in addressing the rights of consumers.

Abdussalam who spoke in Yoruba displayed some items to back his claim, adding that he had approached Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) over alleged counterfeit products for the past six months to address the complaint of his association.

In a swift reaction, the deputy speaker of the House, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni who spoke on behalf of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said, “We are not here so that you can praise us; we are here to look into your complaints. You can make a complaint, should any agency be it LASCOPA or any other agencies be found wanting we have the power to sanction any of them.”