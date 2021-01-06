BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

The 9th Lagos State House of Assembly has since its inauguration on June 7, last year passed over 10 Bills into law.

Although COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS protests limited the number of days members deliberated on the floor of the House, members still created time to sit in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The bills passed into law within the period under review are; the Appropriation Amendment Law 2019 (Re-Ordering of Budget Priorities in 2019), Lagos State Audit Amendment Law, 2019, Appropriation Law, 2020.

Others include: Land Use Charge (Amendment) Law 2020, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (Amendment) Law, 2020 and Coronavirus Pandemic Law.

While calling for an intense awareness campaign against COVID-19 through the state ministry of information, the Assembly on September 14, 2020 passed Lagos State House of Assembly Commission Amendment Bill, 2020.

When signed into law, the bill is to give legal backing and operational modules to the financial autonomy granted state Legislators and the Judiciary.

The House also passed the Lottery and Gaming Authority Bill into law on December 1, last year while the Public Complaint Anti-corruption Bill was passed into law on December 8, last year to be precise.

On Tuesday December 29, 2020, Lagos State House of Assembly passed N1.163 Trillion 2021 Appropriation Bill of the state, christened; “Budget of Rekindled Hope” into law.

The budget passage came after weeks of deliberations, interactions and defence of the budget proposal by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state before the standing committees of the House and ratified by the Joint Committee on Economic Planning and Budget and Finance.

Report of the Appropriation was presented during plenary by the Chairman of the Joint Committee on Economic Planning and Budget and Finance, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti Osa 2.

Lastly, Hon. Saheed Wasiu Obafemi was also admitted into the hallowed chamber on December 29, a few weeks after he was declared winner of Lagos by-election to fill the Kosofe Constituency 2 after the demise of late Tunde Ibraimoh.