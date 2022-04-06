Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a bill to establish a training Institute for law enforcement officers in the state in its bid to address shortcomings arising from enforcement of laws in the state.

The bill titled, ‘A Bill for the Establishment of Lagos State Training Institute, to provide for the training of law enforcement officers,’ was read for the third time and subsequently passed during Monday’s plenary.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the plenary, directed the acting clerk, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, to send a clean copy of the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

Shortly after the passage, the majority leader, Hon Sanai Agunbiade and chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, Hon Victor Akande, who addressed noted that present realities demanded for it.

Agunbiade said, “The bill is essentially to sustain the standard for law enforcement agencies of the State and to ensure that enforcement activities are upgraded in line with present realities.”

On his part, Akande added, “We always complain that our law enforcement officers are not properly trained. So the executive and legislature decided to look into the lapses that we see in tandem with what we have seen, so that we can have better law enforcement agencies.

“It (the law) helps in terms of expertise from getting it from outside the country to make it more robust.”

He stated that the training, which would be in phases, would be in line with the modus operandi of individual enforcement agencies.

According to him, the training programme will be tailored in line with operations of the various paramilitary state government agencies ranging from LASTMA to KAI LAWMA and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps.