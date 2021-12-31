The Lagos State House of Assembly has ratified the establishment of the Lagos State University of Education.

This ratification was sequel to the report presentation on Wednesday by Hon. Ajani Owolabi, Chairman House Committee on Education (Tertiary Institutions).

The University of Education, Lagos Bill, 2021, titled,” A Bill for a law to provide for the establishment of the University of Education Lagos(UNEDLAG) and for connected purposes” was altered to read Lagos State University of Education (LASUED).

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa who presided over the plenary, cautioned that certain couch in the report be reframed, especially the one that bothers on location for a more specific and unambiguous proviso.

ADVERTISEMENT

By provisions of the bill, LASUED will leverage on two existing institutions, now to be harnessed into a multi-campus, while Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (ACOED) in Ijanikin houses the main campus.

In the new arrangement, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPEC) in Noforija Epe will accommodate the satellite campus.

After deliberation and basic amendment to certain sections of the committee’s report, its recommendations were adopted as the resolution of the House.

ADVERTISEMENT