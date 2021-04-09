ADVERTISEMENT

BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Community Affairs has resolved the political crisis between the management of Amuwo-Odofin local government area (LGA) and Oriade local council development area (LCDA)

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Olawale Subair, who made this known yesterday in continuation of oversight function visit to Amuwo Odofin local Government under the leadership of Engr. Valentine Buraihmoh where political issues were resolved between the Executive and the legislative arm.

The committee also reconciled the Chairman Oriade Council Development Area (LCDA) Hon.Ramota Oseni and Vice Chairman of the Council, Hon. Moshood Olarewaju urged the former to carry the vice chairman along in all contracts that come in and out of the council.

Subair urged the executive chairman of Oriade LCDA Hon. Ramota Oseni to situate the proposed legislative chamber within the council premises.

Vice Chairman of the council Hon. Moshood Olarewaju had alleged not to have knowledge of several projects carried out by the council’s tender board which negates laid down procedures as he ought to be the chairman of the board.

Speaking during the committee’s visit to the council, National Union of Local Government Employees , Chairman of Oriade LCDA, Mr. Olu Faniyi, told the committee that the council had 292 staffs and ,150 non-pensionable staffs who had been enjoying a cordial and smooth relationship with the council boss.